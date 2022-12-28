ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Whitmer Signs Final Bills Of 2022 Into Law

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 1222 and 1223 to advance economic development in Michigan. She also signed legislation to increase access to local courts, strengthen marketplace regulations, and more. Today is the final bill signing of the legislative season and brings the total number of bipartisan bills signed by Governor Whitmer to 1,026.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
texasbreaking.com

$7.25 Million Heating Bill Will Be Sent To Americans

Americans Eligible For Heating Bill Help From $7.25 Million Pot. Aid is provided by the Consumers Energy utility, which provides natural gas and electricity to more than 6.5 million of Michigan’s 10 million people. The company announced $7.25 million in grants that will be distributed to eight Michigan nonprofits statewide to help provide relief to residents in need after costs energy increases.
wbkb11.com

USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties

Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic michigan hot tub suites & hotel in-room jetted tubs

We offer HOT TUB SUITES in some of Michigan’s most romantic settings, in addition to hotel rooms with jetted tubs. After spending the whole day traveling across Michigan, checking into a hotel room that is furnished with a Jacuzzi tub is the activity that will allow you to unwind and feel the most relaxed at the end of the day. Here is a list of some of the most romantic hotels and inns in Michigan, complete with heart-shaped tubs and suites with their own private hot tubs. These places can be found across the entire state, including in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids, as well as in popular tourist destinations close to the coasts of Lakes Michigan and Huron. Some examples of these locations include:
CBS Detroit

Changes are coming to Michigan's unemployment system

(CBS DETROIT) - Big changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment Agency that should make it easier for people to file. "It's going to provide such a great opportunity for transformation, to provide better customer service in a way that is going to be user-friendly for both claimants and Michigan businesses," said Julia Dale, director of the UIA. "We're not just talking about fixing one area of the system, but replacing the entirety of the UI program and it's going to be a new design that is more intuitive for our users."Dale said they have contracted with a company called...
The Ann Arbor News

86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’

LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
