radioresultsnetwork.com
Governor Whitmer Signs Final Bills Of 2022 Into Law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 1222 and 1223 to advance economic development in Michigan. She also signed legislation to increase access to local courts, strengthen marketplace regulations, and more. Today is the final bill signing of the legislative season and brings the total number of bipartisan bills signed by Governor Whitmer to 1,026.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
texasbreaking.com
$7.25 Million Heating Bill Will Be Sent To Americans
Americans Eligible For Heating Bill Help From $7.25 Million Pot. Aid is provided by the Consumers Energy utility, which provides natural gas and electricity to more than 6.5 million of Michigan’s 10 million people. The company announced $7.25 million in grants that will be distributed to eight Michigan nonprofits statewide to help provide relief to residents in need after costs energy increases.
Gov. Whitmer looking into fees for Michigan electric vehicle drivers
The road-building industry and others are asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the new state legislation to find a new way to tax EVs.
Warm snap: Michigan’s temperatures were higher than Daytona Beach today
It’s not often Michigan’s temperatures nudge past perennial southern warm spots like Daytona Beach, Myrtle Beach and Atlanta. Especially deep into December. But thanks to our current warm-up, that eyebrow-raiser happened this morning. The National Weather Service office in Gaylord shared a U.S. surface temperature map, which showed...
2 recalls issued for food products sold in Michigan
Two products sold in Michigan have been recalled due to multiple undeclared allergens.
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic michigan hot tub suites & hotel in-room jetted tubs
We offer HOT TUB SUITES in some of Michigan’s most romantic settings, in addition to hotel rooms with jetted tubs. After spending the whole day traveling across Michigan, checking into a hotel room that is furnished with a Jacuzzi tub is the activity that will allow you to unwind and feel the most relaxed at the end of the day. Here is a list of some of the most romantic hotels and inns in Michigan, complete with heart-shaped tubs and suites with their own private hot tubs. These places can be found across the entire state, including in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids, as well as in popular tourist destinations close to the coasts of Lakes Michigan and Huron. Some examples of these locations include:
Family, community mourn man who died in Okemos apartment fire
The 52-year-old was the only casualty of the fire.
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Michigan residents may see and hear 180th Fighter Wing jets training Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an exercise in the skies over northeast Michigan Wednesday morning. People who live near the Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan areas may hear and see fighter jets between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m..
Michigan postal worker injured in crash near Grand Rapids
A U.S. mail truck and a semi-truck crashed near Grand Rapids on M-57 by Shaner on December 23, leaving postal worker Dorjones severely injured.
22 West Michigan businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Citing rising costs, drained bank accounts and a labor force spread thin, some local businesses and restaurants shuttered their doors this year. Others cited retirements and new opportunities.
Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in Michigan in 2023
Here we are on the brink of a new year. While we're all preoccupied with what our hopes and goals are for 2023, there are a couple of new laws coming in 2023 that you may have forgotten about. Now, these laws may or may not affect you personally, but, overall, they're bringing positive changes.
Changes are coming to Michigan's unemployment system
(CBS DETROIT) - Big changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment Agency that should make it easier for people to file. "It's going to provide such a great opportunity for transformation, to provide better customer service in a way that is going to be user-friendly for both claimants and Michigan businesses," said Julia Dale, director of the UIA. "We're not just talking about fixing one area of the system, but replacing the entirety of the UI program and it's going to be a new design that is more intuitive for our users."Dale said they have contracted with a company called...
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
wkar.org
The Michigan Department of Treasury might be holding on to your unclaimed money
There might be some money being held for you by the State of Michigan that you simply don’t know about. State law requires abandoned financial assets to be turned over to the Michigan Department of Treasury. These could be things like an uncashed paycheck, money from dormant bank accounts...
