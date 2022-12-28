ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Aneka Duncan

Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?

Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)
CLEVELAND, OH
The US Sun

Americans can save $300 a year on energy bills – plus score $1,000 energy credits, see who can apply

IN response to higher energy bills, Entergy Mississippi is offering $3.2million in aid to customers. The company recently launched what's called Operation Bill Assist to offset the rising natural gas costs, which have more than doubled. Additionally, Entergy Mississippi is giving away money-saving, energy-efficiency kits totaling $1.1million. Robbie Kemp, Entergy...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits 2023: How much an individual can get next year?

Beneficiaries in the United States have their maximum SNAP benefits updated annually by the federal government to account for rising costs. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a welfare program run by the government that helps people and families that are experiencing food insecurity. In the fiscal year 2021, the program was utilized by up to 41.5 million Americans or around 1 in 8 people in the country.
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.

