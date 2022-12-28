ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston 25 News

MBTA removes several Orange Line train cars from service after electrical issue discovered

BOSTON — The MBTA on Friday announced that it has pulled nine Orange Line cars from service after an engineer recently uncovered an electrical issue. The engineer was conducting a routine inspection of an Orange Line vehicle when they identified a “failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle,” the T said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton

SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
SANBORNTON, NH
WCVB

Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93

STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
STONEHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police investigating early-morning fight outside shelter with reported stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning fight outside the Families in Transition emergency shelter resulted in at least one person reportedly injured. Manchester police log shows several calls for a fight starting at about 6:44 a.m. outside 199 Manchester St. City fire and AMR responded and were advised of a person who was seriously injured in a reported stabbing. Police worked to separate several people physically fighting and engaged in verbal altercations according to witnesses who spoke to Manchester Information.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire

Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer need...
NEWINGTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
wabi.tv

Heavy police presence at York "incident"

Mild weather to ring in the New Year. Showers will arrive late Saturday night and will linger into Sunday. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today, rain moves in for tomorrow night. We are dry, warm, and cloudy today. As we head into tomorrow, clouds stick with us and rain...
YORK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
HAMPTON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Teen seriously injured during crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A teen was seriously injured during a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday. The crash took place on Raymond Wieczorek Drive, near the intersection of Roundstone Drive, at around 10:40 p.m. According to the report, a 2007 Chevy pickup truck was disabled near the center median...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Woman dead after SUV crashes into house in Chichester

CHICHESTER, N.H. — A woman is dead after an SUV crashed into a house in Chichester on Thursday. Chichester police said before 11:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue responded to a vehicle that went off the road and collided into a house. When officers arrived, they saw a 2018...
CHICHESTER, NH

