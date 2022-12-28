Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI
Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
Boston 25 News
MBTA removes several Orange Line train cars from service after electrical issue discovered
BOSTON — The MBTA on Friday announced that it has pulled nine Orange Line cars from service after an engineer recently uncovered an electrical issue. The engineer was conducting a routine inspection of an Orange Line vehicle when they identified a “failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle,” the T said in a statement.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
Fire crews battling multi-alarm blaze at apartment building in Beverly
BEVERLY, Mass. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that is tearing through an apartment building in Beverly on Thursday night. Multiple surrounding agencies responded to the structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. and found flames pouring out of the roof.
Bridge that runs over Mass. Pike in Newton closed after being struck by truck
NEWTON, Mass — A bridge that carries traffic over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton will be closed until further notice after it was struck by an oversized truck on Thursday morning. A truck traveling on the eastbound side of the highway hit the Auburn Street bridge shortly before 10...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton
SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
WCVB
Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93
STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigating early-morning fight outside shelter with reported stabbing
MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning fight outside the Families in Transition emergency shelter resulted in at least one person reportedly injured. Manchester police log shows several calls for a fight starting at about 6:44 a.m. outside 199 Manchester St. City fire and AMR responded and were advised of a person who was seriously injured in a reported stabbing. Police worked to separate several people physically fighting and engaged in verbal altercations according to witnesses who spoke to Manchester Information.
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire
Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer need...
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
wabi.tv
Heavy police presence at York "incident"
Mild weather to ring in the New Year. Showers will arrive late Saturday night and will linger into Sunday. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today, rain moves in for tomorrow night. We are dry, warm, and cloudy today. As we head into tomorrow, clouds stick with us and rain...
“DON’T WALK ON THE ICE”: Dog slips through icy pond, dies in freezing water in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — Everett Fire Department is warning residents to not walk on the ice after a dog fell through an icy pond and died on Wednesday. Emergency crews jumped into action and “tried their best” to rescue the dog that was in the freezing water, but unfortunately, the dog succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
newportdispatch.com
Teen seriously injured during crash in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A teen was seriously injured during a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday. The crash took place on Raymond Wieczorek Drive, near the intersection of Roundstone Drive, at around 10:40 p.m. According to the report, a 2007 Chevy pickup truck was disabled near the center median...
WMUR.com
Woman dead after SUV crashes into house in Chichester
CHICHESTER, N.H. — A woman is dead after an SUV crashed into a house in Chichester on Thursday. Chichester police said before 11:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue responded to a vehicle that went off the road and collided into a house. When officers arrived, they saw a 2018...
Comments / 0