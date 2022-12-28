Read full article on original website
Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6
On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Trump criticized 'trashiness' of Jan. 6 rioters but appreciated their fight: transcript
Nicolle Wallace talks with Luke Broadwater, congressional reporter for the New York Times, about some of the highlights in newly released transcripts of January 6th Committee interviews, including former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham describing Donald Trump's regard for the people rioting to keep him in power.Dec. 30, 2022.
Threat of mass resignations upended Trump's coup plans
Nicolle Wallace talks with Luke Broadwater, Kyle Cheney and Joyce Vance about how the threat of mass resignations from the intelligence community and the Justice Department disrupted Donald Trump's plans to install loyalists in leadership roles as part of his plot to retain power after losing the 2020 election. Dec. 30, 2022.
Fmr. Trump aide tried to stop Trump's 'injecting bleach' briefing, Jan. 6 transcripts show
The House January 6 committee on Thursday released a new batch of transcripts from key witnesses, which includes former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin who detailed a lack of organization in the Trump WH. Griffin stated there was no competent gatekeeper to stop harmful or unhelpful information from reaching Trump.Dec. 30, 2022.
House Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena
The January 6th Committee has withdrawn its subpoena of former President Donald Trump, according to a letter from the committee released by one of Trump’s lawyers. In the letter, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said the end of the committee’s work means the information they were seeking from Trump is no longer practical.Dec. 29, 2022.
Seemingly endless Santos lying scandal burdens GOP transition to House majority
Olivia Beavers, congressional reporter for Politico, discusses how the seemingly bottomless bucket of lies told by Republican congressman-elect George Santos is leaving his GOP colleagues conflicted, wanting his seat in Congress, but regretting the shame he brings to the party. Dec. 30, 2022.
MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol
The Jan. 6 committee releasing stunning new interview transcripts from Donald Trump Jr. and Stephen Miller. Miller telling the committee "I think there might be a plan for a peaceful walk to the Capitol..." Kimberly Guilfoyle also revealing that Don Jr. didn’t even want to go to DC on Jan. 6, and wanted to “go shark fishing” instead. Dec. 29, 2022.
Donald Trump, Jr. and more included in trove of new transcripts from Jan. 6 committee
A week after the January sixth committee dropped its final 845-page report detailing their investigation, the panel released a trove of new transcripts. It includes names such as former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, former White House aides Stephanie Grisham and Alyssa Farah, and even those of Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. María Teresa Kumar in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss.Dec. 30, 2022.
Why the Jan. 6 committee’s 845-page report wasn’t long enough
If you haven’t yet read the final report of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, let me issue this spoiler alert: It was all Trump’s fault. In more than 800 pages of painstakingly assembled evidence, the committee convincingly makes the case that former President Donald J. Trump was the catalyst behind the violence at the Capitol and the attempts to overturn a valid 2020 presidential election. The committee’s investigation is compelling, and its findings are damning. Yet, what the committee chose not to fully investigate, and not to find, leaves a gaping hole in its otherwise impressive work.
Dem Rep. Don Beyer goes back to college to learn about AI tech
House Democrat Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), a member of the Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus, is back in college again working towards a master’s degree to learn more about the growing field of AI tech, its benefits, and its challenges. He joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss his return to campus.Dec. 30, 2022.
Michael Cohen reacts to Trump's tax returns: "Donald's time has come"
GOP attempts to minimize threat of far-right violence
Former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for Washington D.C. Donell Harvin, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, Associate Editor and Columnist for Real Clear Politics A.B. Stoddard, and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade discuss the GOP undermining U.S. institutions and downplaying the threat of far-right violenceDec. 29, 2022.
Biden diversifying federal courts ‘an incredibly big deal,’ legal expert says
Law professors Danielle Holley and Michele Goodwin join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the “historic record” of President Biden’s judicial confirmations and how these diverse judges will create change that will “survive a president.”Dec. 30, 2022.
Federal judge says Trump may have signaled to supporters 'to do something more' than just protest
For the first time a federal judge has cited the house Jan. 6 committee's final report since it was made public last week, ruling Wednesday that then-President Trump's remarks to a crowd on Jan. 6 telling them to "fight like hell" could have signaled to his supporters that he wanted them "to do something more" than just protest. In a court order in the case against Jan. 6 defendant Alexander Sheppard, U.S. District Judge John Bates rejected the argument that Trump had authorized Sheppard's actions at the Capitol, finding instead that Trump's words were not enough to establish such authority.Dec. 29, 2022.
Congress has to seat George Santos. It doesn't have to keep him.
Of the many, many streams of chaos that are swirling around the House Republican caucus, none is as truly bizarre and captivating as the saga of Rep.-elect George Santos of New York. On Dec. 19, The New York Times pointed out that he’d embellished, spun or outright fabricated large chunks of his biography. Practically every day since then has brought some new jaw-dropping revelation about his mendacity.
Lofgren: Ginni Thomas transcript shows Justice Thomas should have recused himself
“It did strike me as wrong behavior. I think based on this that Justice Thomas would be well advised to recuse himself,” says Rep. Zoe Lofgren discussing the newly released Ginni Thomas Jan. 6 interview transcript. “He should have done so for the other cases.”Dec. 30, 2022.
Why Caroline Ellison’s guilty plea is bad news for Sam Bankman-Fried
Things have been going poorly for Sam Bankman-Fried lately. And they’re only getting worse. As the disgraced co-founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency platform FTX was being extradited to the U.S. from the Bahamas last week, some of his closest associates were turning on him. Caroline Ellison, the former head...
Andrew Weissman: If Trump is indicted, it will be in 2023
Trump's tax returns released by the House Ways and Means Committee
On Friday, the House Ways and Means Committee finally released portions of Donald Trump’s tax returns that the former president had fought for years to keep hidden. While Trump’s track record as a beleaguered businessman is well-known, specific details of his finances have largely remained a mystery, thanks in large part to his deliberate efforts to obscure them.
