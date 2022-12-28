Read full article on original website
West Virginia’s unique pizza toppings
Pizza toppings can be a hot topic. While some prefer to play it safe with tried and true pepperoni, some like to mix it up and try new and different things.
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: 2022 Year In Review
ALMOST HEAVEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — 2020 and 2021 proved to be very challenging for all of us. The COVID-19 global pandemic had incredibly far reaching effects on just about everything, even a fun feature segment like Traveling West Virginia felt the impact. Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING changed at WCHS. The once full newsroom became a ghost town with everyone working remotely that could.
WBOY
2 West Virginia restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins & Dives’
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Since 2007, Food Network Star Guy Fieri has highlighted 1,350 diners and restaurants in over 425 cities for his hit series “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.”. Throughout the years, Fieri has twice brought “Triple D” to the Mountain State, visiting two Cabell County restaurants....
Best Hot Dog in West Virginia? Try these 50 spots
Who has the best hot dog in West Virginia? Three men decided to take a road trip and make a West Virginia Hot Dog Tour. With a two year tour and with 284 hot dogs eaten the men said they have narrowed down the Top 50 best West Virginia Style Hot Dogs. A list of […]
New Year’s weather history for West Virginia
(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
WHSV
Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it be teachers, police or corrections officers -- all are in short supply. That reality is especially true in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, where Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the cost of living is much higher with the area’s proximity to Washington, D.C.
WTAP
WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
Statewide virtual job fair coming to West Virginia
WorkForce West Virginia is inviting employers and job seekers to participate in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs starting on Jan. 4 from 12-3 p.m.
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Eleven new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday there have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia, and hospitalizations were up more than 30. It marks the first deaths associated with the virus the state agency has reported in nearly two weeks....
West Virginia veterans could get $10,000 with a simple idea
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Veterans who pitch an idea to build or expand an agribusiness in West Virginia could be eligible to win up to a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, officials said in a press release. The department is hosting a “Shark Tank”-style competition for the first time early next year […]
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
Best restaurant in West Virginia, according to Mashed.com
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. According to Mashed.com one restaurant in West Virginia makes the best places to dine list. After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a food news and recipe site, went across the map and […]
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
West Virginia confirms COVID-related deaths for first time in 2 weeks
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in around two weeks, West Virginia is reporting deaths related to COVID-19. Today, Dec. 30, 2022, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new recent deaths connected to the virus. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Kanawha […]
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West...
Watch out for weight loss scams, West Virginia AG warns
If your New Year's resolutions include losing weight, the West Virginia Attorney General is warning consumers to watch out for deceptive weight loss advertisements.
WDTV
COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
WSAZ
ODOT crews headed to N.Y. to help blizzard-ravaged Buffalo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are on their way to blizzard-ravaged Buffalo, New York, to help with snow removal efforts. Gov. Mike DeWine made that announcement Thursday in a news release. The governor said the response will include “a convoy of 28 ODOT...
WV bills to go up after DSIC goes into effect
Customers will see their bills increase after West Virginia American Water received approval for a joint agreement as part of its 2023 infrastructure replacement program, Distribution System Improvement Charge.
