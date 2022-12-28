Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Firefighters knock down near-house fire in Edmond
EDMOND (KOKH) - Firefighters responded to a yard fire in Edmond on Wednesday. Reports say the fire began as a grass fire from a nearby grill. Crews knocked down the fire before it spread to the home. There were no injuries reported.
okcfox.com
Man arrested after two people shot in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police arrested 30-year-old Tarell Christopher Smith in connection to the shooting in NE OKC. Smith will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Police say the two who were wounded in the shooting remain...
okcfox.com
'Kind of a surprise': Moore Police 'bring home the bacon' after pig found blocking traffic
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — It's not something you see every day. The Moore Police Department "brought home the bacon" after rescuing a pig who was blocking traffic on Thursday, December 29. Police responded to Broadway Ave. in Moore after receiving calls of a pig blocking the road. Fox 25...
okcfox.com
Shawnee Police Department conduct campaign in effort to reduce car crashes
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Shawnee Police Department (SPD), Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed together on Dec. 20 to conduct a Crash Reduction Enforcement Campaign. The focus area of this campaign was between Harrison and Kickapoo and between Mall Drive and MacArthur.
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest 44-year-old man for performing multiple violent crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police arrested a 44-year-old man for multiple violent crimes. OKCPD arrested Ronald Harris in the 2100 block of S. Harvey for First Degree Robbery, Assault & Battery, Destroying Property and Possession of Marijuana. The arrest came after a victim was attacked...
okcfox.com
El Reno police asks public for help identifying truck involved in hit-and-run
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — El Reno police are asking the public for their help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. at Elm and Choctaw, this white pickup truck was involved in an accident and did not stop. If...
okcfox.com
Suspect in custody; Police search for armed robbery suspect in downtown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police say the suspect is now in custody. Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in downtown Oklahoma City on Thursday. Officials say a suspect carjacked a person at gunpoint before police began a pursuit. Police pursued the suspect until the suspect...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Child overdoses on opioids, mother arrested for interfering with paramedics, police
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A mother was arrested after she tried to stop police from administering Narcan on her 2-year-old child who had overdosed on opioids. Oklahoma City police responded to an apartment on Christmas morning about a 2-year-old possibly overdosing. Upon arrival officers found a limp child laying on a bed in the living room of the apartment.
okcfox.com
Man who rammed into OHP patrol car arrested after being found under influence of drugs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested after he crashed into the back of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle on the Kilpatrick turnpike on Wednesday. The trooper had been working a separate crash when 33-year-old Matthew Cuaresma rammed into the back of the trooper's patrol car. The trooper was in his car at the time of the accident.
okcfox.com
A look back at Oklahoma's weather in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been a fairly interesting year for weather in Oklahoma this past year. We've seen a little bit of everything...snow, flooding, extreme heat, severe drought, tornadoes...you can pretty much pick your poison when you live in a state like Oklahoma. So let's break it down and see what 2022's weather dealt out to Oklahomans this year!
okcfox.com
Historical Signage project says two new sign installments to come in 2023
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Historical Signage project in Norman has two new signs that will be coming in 2023, according to City officials. People driving through Norman can read about significant events, people and places in the Norman community through the Historical Signage project, a citizen-led initiative that has seen its first three signs placed in 2022. The most recent sign was placed on Dec. 20.
okcfox.com
New Years Celebration 'Opening Night' back at Bicentennial Park after COVID
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The biggest New Year's Eve celebration in Oklahoma City is getting ready for Opening Night. For the last two years, due to COVID, this event has been at the Bricktown Ball Park. This year it's back at Bicentennial Park and better than ever. It's the...
okcfox.com
'Pretty much back to normal': Southwest Airlines flights getting back on track in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After a long week of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines, officials say things are starting to return to normal. Across the country on Friday, only 43 Southwest flights were cancelled. And in Oklahoma, zero flights were cancelled on Dec. 30, instead, just a few flight delays.
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Twisted Axes Throw House
Malcolm Tubbs visits Twisted Axes Throw House in Yukon. For more information call (405) 467-4591 or click here.
okcfox.com
Buyers to have more power in 2023 housing market
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The pandemic had a big impact on the housing market. And as we get closer to the new year, what will the 2023 market look like?. The market is still in an upward projection, but sellers are seeing fewer showings, offers under the asking price, and requests for home repairs or help with closing costs.
