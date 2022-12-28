ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Firefighters knock down near-house fire in Edmond

EDMOND (KOKH) - Firefighters responded to a yard fire in Edmond on Wednesday. Reports say the fire began as a grass fire from a nearby grill. Crews knocked down the fire before it spread to the home. There were no injuries reported.
EDMOND, OK
Man arrested after two people shot in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police arrested 30-year-old Tarell Christopher Smith in connection to the shooting in NE OKC. Smith will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Police say the two who were wounded in the shooting remain...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Shawnee Police Department conduct campaign in effort to reduce car crashes

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Shawnee Police Department (SPD), Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed together on Dec. 20 to conduct a Crash Reduction Enforcement Campaign. The focus area of this campaign was between Harrison and Kickapoo and between Mall Drive and MacArthur.
SHAWNEE, OK
OKCPD arrest 44-year-old man for performing multiple violent crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police arrested a 44-year-old man for multiple violent crimes. OKCPD arrested Ronald Harris in the 2100 block of S. Harvey for First Degree Robbery, Assault & Battery, Destroying Property and Possession of Marijuana. The arrest came after a victim was attacked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKCPD: Child overdoses on opioids, mother arrested for interfering with paramedics, police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A mother was arrested after she tried to stop police from administering Narcan on her 2-year-old child who had overdosed on opioids. Oklahoma City police responded to an apartment on Christmas morning about a 2-year-old possibly overdosing. Upon arrival officers found a limp child laying on a bed in the living room of the apartment.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
A look back at Oklahoma's weather in 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been a fairly interesting year for weather in Oklahoma this past year. We've seen a little bit of everything...snow, flooding, extreme heat, severe drought, tornadoes...you can pretty much pick your poison when you live in a state like Oklahoma. So let's break it down and see what 2022's weather dealt out to Oklahomans this year!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Historical Signage project says two new sign installments to come in 2023

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Historical Signage project in Norman has two new signs that will be coming in 2023, according to City officials. People driving through Norman can read about significant events, people and places in the Norman community through the Historical Signage project, a citizen-led initiative that has seen its first three signs placed in 2022. The most recent sign was placed on Dec. 20.
NORMAN, OK
Buyers to have more power in 2023 housing market

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The pandemic had a big impact on the housing market. And as we get closer to the new year, what will the 2023 market look like?. The market is still in an upward projection, but sellers are seeing fewer showings, offers under the asking price, and requests for home repairs or help with closing costs.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

