AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
740thefan.com
Enchantasys owners plan to fight new ordinance, will circulate petition
FARGO (KFGO) – An attorney for Enchantasys, a company that sells sexual toys, lingerie, and other products, has drawn up a petition to recall a new City of Fargo zoning ordinance that would change the classification of their two stores from “retail” to “adult.”. The new...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
kfgo.com
Fargo City Commission denies owner request to delay demolition of dangerous house
FARGO (KFGO) – A request for a 120-day extension for the demolition of a condemned house at 924 5th Street South in Fargo, owned by Danial Curtis, has been denied by city commissioners. Curtis has been at odds for some time with the city and the building inspections department...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
rjbroadcasting.com
Polk County Juvenile Center Update
Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
740thefan.com
Lindquist announces plan to camp outside Good Morning America
FARGO (KFGO) – Operation Sleep Out was set to end Saturday night at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, but Mark J. Lindquist announced Friday night that he has one night left after that. Lindquist said his campaign to raise awareness, money, and supplies for the people of Ukraine has...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
newsdakota.com
$150,000 Powerball Prize Remains Unclaimed
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man ordered to ND State Hospital
A preliminary hearing this week for a Fargo man was canceled in favor of further treatment and analysis at the North Dakota State Hospital. According to court documents Maichael Yousa faces 13 counts – including attempted murder – for causing a crash on I-29 that injured a motorcyclist at speeds of nearly 100 mph. Yousa was eventually apprehended by law enforcement after an exchange of gunfire in which he was struck two times.
kvrr.com
$150k Powerball ticket sold in Fargo hasn’t been claimed
wdayradionow.com
Powerball winnings from ticket purchased in Fargo still unclaimed
(Fargo, ND) -- Powerball officials say a 150-thousand dollar prize from a ticket purchased in Fargo remains unclaimed. The ticket was purchased July 18th at the Casey's General Store on 45th Street South. The prize must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office. The deadline to claim the prize...
NDHP troopers stop reckless driver near Fargo
One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.
KNOX News Radio
NDHP conducts high-risk stop in Fargo (Update)
Authorities say a 43-year-old Minnesota man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a Wednesday afternoon shooting incident in the Fargo area. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Derrick Hansen of Plymouth is being charged with felony reckless endangerment … misdmeanor criminal mischief… and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs.
valleynewslive.com
Local mental health experts encouraging people to reach out
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the Minot Police Department shared the news of losing one of their own to suicide Thursday, mental health professionals in Fargo are reminding others to seek help. Officer Patrick Blanchard joined the department in 2017. The 37-year-old was also an Army veteran. During...
valleynewslive.com
Water main break floods street in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working to clean up after a water main break in north Fargo on Wednesday morning. Water poured onto the sidewalk and into the street near 501 4th Street North. The original call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Valley News Team’s Aaron Walling said water was pouring into the street from multiple spots.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
