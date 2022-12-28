ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 2

Sorry, Not Sorry
3d ago

I will not judge this young woman, she suffers from mental illness and homelessness ... Likely untreated mental illness, many people who suffer from mental illnesses are unable to advocate for themselves.

Reply
2
Sorry, Not Sorry
3d ago

IN SHOCK FROM SEVERE PAIN (Hypovolemic shock is an emergency condition in which severe blood or other fluid loss makes the heart unable to pump enough blood to the body. This type of shock can cause many organs to stop working) AND BLOOD LOSS FROM A 3 MONTH PREMATURE BIRTH, HYPOTHERMIC, IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT 🙄 OBVIOUSLY SHE WAS DISORIENTED, SHE CALLED 911 AND SHE SAVED HER SON

Reply
2
Related
WMUR.com

Lakes Region shelter receives two large donations

LACONIA, N.H. — An organization that helps children in need in the Lakes Region is celebrating several recent large donations. Belknap House provides safe shelter for New Hampshire families battling homelessness. Since the organization first opened its doors in 2017, it has provided shelter and resources to hundreds of families.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire to receive nearly $57M in opioid settlement

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive tens of millions of dollars as part of a settlement alleging CVS and Walgreens mishandled how they distributed opioids. The two companies are set to pay $10.7 billion to states across the country because of their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
CONCORD, NH
mainepublic.org

New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
WMUR.com

Changes may come to New Hampshire's bail reform law

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are gearing up for another attempt to change New Hampshire's bail statute. Bail reform legislation in 2018 made it much easier for criminal offenders to avoid jail after arrest because of an inability to pay. But law enforcement officials said the law has not lived up to initial promises to protect against the release of violent and dangerous and offenders.
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

More federal funds to be taken away from food programs

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Everyone Eats is a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters gain access to free restaurant-made meals. The program, which started during the pandemic, is expected to end on March 31, 2023. Seniors, those with disabilities and people living in hotels and motels are among the...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Where is the best gym in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. With the new year upon us, many of you likely have established resolutions, with some opting to focus on their fitness goals. So, what's the best gym in the Granite State? Remember, we're not looking for national chains.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
WEARE, NH
WNYT

Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence

A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Bird flu is on the rise across our region and the country

While people across our region are taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from the flu, such as getting flu shots. Humans aren’t the only ones being affected by influenza, farms across our region and the country are also dealing with highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI, more commonly known as...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy