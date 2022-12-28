Read full article on original website
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Special January Deer Hunt Scheduled
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
951thebull.com
Law Enforcement Keeping Eyes on Impaired Driving New Year’s Weekend
The Iowa State Patrol, along with local law enforcement agencies, will again be keeping eyes focused on spotting impaired drivers during the New Year’s Weekend. Trooper Tom Williams with the State Patrol’s Mason City District Office advises motorists to be smart whenever you ring in the New Year.
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
KCCI.com
Missing Iowans' photos still not posted on database
DES MOINES, Iowa — Late last year, a KCCI investigation sparked change in the Iowa Legislature.That investigation asked why so many missing Iowans were also missing photos on the state's database. KCCI investigates also asked why driver's license photos can't be used on that database. Three weeks after the...
951thebull.com
Scores of Vehicles In Ditch, No Fatalities From Pre-Christmas Winter Storm
Scores of vehicles ended up in ditches, but there were no fatalities reported in north and northeast Iowa during a pre-Christmas winter storm which effects were felt from Thursday Dec. 22, into Saturday, Dec. 24. Northwest winds averaging 25 to 30 mph, with wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph...
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon
(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any plans over the weekend, we won’t have any issues whatsoever, but a winter storm taking shape for early next week will likely impact travel. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for south central South Dakota from late...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
KIMT
Iowa's court reporter shortage could get even worse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Not many careers can guarantee job openings at any given time, but this one — described by employees as “interesting, challenging and fascinating” — has 33 openings in Iowa with an annual starting pay of nearly $56,000. Court reporters in...
kiwaradio.com
This Week’s Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural resources………………. Ice thickness is around 10+ inches in most areas. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
KCRG.com
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
KCCI.com
Spring temperatures leave Iowa heading into New Year's weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — As expected, a huge contrast in weather set up across Iowa today. Much of central/southern Iowa surged into the 50s and 60s this afternoon, breaking daily records. Northwest Iowa never made it out of the 30s. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. All this stems from...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
One Iowa Moron Parked His Car Under A Tree And Paid The Price [PHOTOS]
The Iowa moron in this story is once again...ME! I'm the moron who did not pay attention to where he parked his car while going out to dinner last week. I'm going to start this off by letting you know this is a really crappy story, pun 100% intended. This is a story that just gets you down in the dumps. A story you should flush right down the toilet. Alright...I promise I'm done with the poop jokes.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022
(Statewide) -- State liquor sales revenues were up by nearly 4% in the fiscal year that ended in July, in what was the lowest increase in five years. Sales last year were up 13%, and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Chief Financial Officer, Leisa Bertram, says things appear to be leveling off following a pandemic sales surge. The gallons of liquor sold dropped by 70-thousand and Bertram says that's due in part to Tito's Vodka taking over the top spot from Black Velvet for the first time in the last 10 years. She says there were more sales of higher priced products like Tito's, so the dollar amount went up and the gallons sold were down. Liquor sales brought in 431 million dollars, and a record of just more than 150 million dollars from liquor sales was turned over to the state along with another 19 million in licensing and taxes.
