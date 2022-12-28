ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings K Greg Joseph wins second NFC Special Teams POTW award

The Minnesota Vikings picked up their seventh NFC Player of the Week award on the season with Greg Joseph winning Special Teams Player of the week for a second time this season.

Joseph has been really good for the Vikings since his mid-season struggles. He emphasized that on Saturday afternoon against the New York Giants.

Joseph made all three of his extra points and both of his field goals but it was his last field goal that set him apart from the rest of the NFL.

That 61-yard field goal not only set a career-high for Joseph, but it also set a Vikings franchise record. If he stays consistent with his extra points, the Vikings might have found their kicker.

