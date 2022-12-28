Read full article on original website
December 30: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1909, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “At five o’clock tomorrow afternoon, the first ticket will be sold on the new Manhattan Bridge, and continuously thereafter the structure, which has been built at a cost of $13,000,000, outside of land for approaches, will be turning a revenue into the city treasury. Public vehicular traffic will be admitted to the roadway after the formal opening, which starts at 2 o’clock. Automobiles and wagons will pay the regular 10-cent and 5-cent tolls that are collected on the other East River bridges. It is anticipated that there will be keen competition for the privilege of purchasing the first ticket, and arrangements are being made with the police department for regulation of crowds. The toll boxes at which tickets will be sold and collected were set up at either end of the roadway today, following their delivery yesterday afternoon. There are two at the Brooklyn end of the bridge and two at the Manhattan end, and all that remains to be done in respect to traffic is to man the little booths.”
King David Tacos: From Texas with Love
PROSPECT HEIGHTS — Apparently, breakfast tacos are everywhere in Texas. The pockets of tortilla-wrapped protein are as ubiquitous in the Lone Star state as pizza and bagels, hot dogs and Halal are in the Big Apple. This was why food enthusiast and Austin native, “King David” Solomon, upon his first visit to New York City, encouraged his daughter, Liz Solomon Dwyer, to open a breakfast taco stand in Times Square. He even offered her the capital to get started.
What’s News, Breaking: Friday, December 30, 2022
BENSONHURST – Anthony Restaino, Executive Director of the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center, has been recognized by the American College Of Health Care Administrators with the Administrator of the Year Award. Mr. Restaino has led the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center amid the challenges of the pandemic in the healthcare industry.
Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral
A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
Fire at Brooklyn Heights high-rise injures two
A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a 27-story residential tower in Brooklyn Heights just before 8 p.m. Friday night, eliciting a massive response from FDNY. Twenty units and 78 fire personnel responded at 7:59 p.m. to 140 Cadman Plaza West, a 250-unit co-op at the corner of Middagh Street, according to an FDNY spokesperson.
Weed Retailers With Criminal Histories Were Promised a Head Start. Instead, They’re Stuck In Line.
Back in March, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that people who’ve been impacted by a past cannabis-related criminal conviction would be the first to retail the substance legally in New York. “New York State is making history, launching a first-of-its-kind approach to the cannabis industry that takes a major step...
Our world in photos: December 29
BRITISH COLUMBIA – Kayakers: People kayaked on the Sunshine Coast in Halfmoon Bay, Wednesday. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP.
