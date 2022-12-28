Menter Ambulance Public Information Officer Graduates National Public Information Officer Basic Academy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
Oswego County Distributes ARPA Funding to Pathway of Hope
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program. The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families.
Oswego County Health Department Offers COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for county residents on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego. The clinic will offer Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses as...
localsyr.com
FBI to handle Onondaga County Clerk’s Office attack
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security have been investigating a cyber-attack affecting a vendor handling the Onondaga County Clerk’s online record system. The County Clerk’s office received an update on Wednesday, December 28 from their vendor Cott Systems that they...
FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system
Syracuse, N.Y. — The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an outage that has affected the Onondaga County Clerk’s records system since Monday. Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management, notified the clerk’s office on Monday that it detected potentially malicious files and shut down all of its servers to find the source of the problem.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
APW P-TECH Student Alex Wejko Nominated For U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – P-TECH Cohort IV student Alex Wejko from APW Central School District was one of 25 students in the Class of 2022 nominated by NY State Education Department for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. This is the second year in a row that a P-TECH student has made the nomination list.
informnny.com
Jefferson County emergency homeless shelter to begin closing at night
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The emergency homeless shelter in Watertown will cut down its hours after the start of the new year, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. On January 4, 2022, the 24-hour shelter, located at 137 Main Avenue in the City...
Oswego County DSS Reminds Residents Of Adoptive/Foster Parent Orientation
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) reminds residents to sign up for its first orientation program of 2023. The virtual session will be held for potential foster and adoptive parents on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendance at the orientation is...
WKTV
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge
UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
Oswego County Presents Annual Tourism Ambassador Award
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council awarded its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Hall of Fame Award at its year-end meeting. This year’s recipient is Eva Corradino. Chairman of the Tourism Advisory Council Jim Hotchkiss, Director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives and Community Development,...
The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board To Host Car Seat Check
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County Inc., will be hosting a car seat check event with the Oswego City School District’s Transportation Department on January 14, 2023. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1...
“Shirts for Charity” Supports Local Mental Health Outreach
Oswego -Hawaiian was the shirt of choice for the “Shirts for Charity” program through Menter Ambulance as they raised over $500 to support local mental health outreach offered by the Oswego Health Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team. For many years, Zachary Menter, President and CEO of Menter Ambulance...
ithaca.com
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DSS caseworkers out to make a difference in a difficult job
MEXICO — Melissa Kuns spent time in foster care as a girl and never forgot the experience. As an adult, she was drawn to a profession where she could give people the respect and compassion she was denied. Richard Balch is an Army veteran who sought a career that...
H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Captain License Course
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum and the City of Oswego are partnering to offer a captains license course here in Oswego beginning January 18. The course will run for six weeks on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8-5 p.m. The course is open to able bodied individuals 18 years or older interested in obtaining a USCG certified six passenger license.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal Lewis County snowmobile accident
WEST TURIN- A man from Central New York, who was involved in a Thursday evening snowmobile accident in Lewis County, is confirmed to be dead. Brett T. McGowan, 42, of Cicero, NY was driving his 2021 Polaris sled in a northwesterly direction on Trail C4A in the town of West Turin. Sheriff’s Investigators say he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
Off-duty Cicero officer, who hit and killed pedestrian, committed no crime, NY attorney general says
Cicero, N.Y. - An off-duty Cicero police officer involved in a crash that left one pedestrian dead a year ago will face no charges, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Letitia James’s office Thursday said it will not seek charges against the patrol officer, Michael...
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
Attorney General’s office investigating fatal crash involving deputy in Cortland County
Homer, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General’s Office and state police are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night that involved a Cortland County deputy. The deputy’s vehicle and an SUV that police were chasing crashed after the vehicles attempted to turn onto an on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer, troopers said in a news release Thursday.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0