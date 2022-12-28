Menter Ambulance Public Information Officer Graduates National Public Information Officer Basic Academy

Syracuse, N.Y. — The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an outage that has affected the Onondaga County Clerk’s records system since Monday. Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management, notified the clerk’s office on Monday that it detected potentially malicious files and shut down all of its servers to find the source of the problem.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO