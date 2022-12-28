Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form (also attached to this email) with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House and published in the next Pratt House Newsletter. The lights will remain illuminated through January 2. Proceeds will benefit the John Wells Pratt House Museum.

FULTON, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO