Oswego, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Polar Express tradition continues at EJD Middle School

A unique holiday gift-giving tradition continued this year at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School as students shopped for their loved ones during the Polar Express event. Hundreds of toys, games, clothing items, jewelry, books and other items were available for students to peruse. Once students selected gifts for family members, EJD staff helped them wrap and tag each gift.
PHOENIX, NY
Rotary Presents Dictionaries To Third Graders

FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club purchased dictionaries for third graders in the Fulton City School District as one of its projects to support the Fulton community and further literacy. The dictionary give-away for Fulton City School District third graders is one of many community service projects by the...
FULTON, NY
Jan Tighe: Thank You!

The Community Cupboard Board of Directors of the Pulaski Food Pantry would like to thank all those who have so generously participated in the recent fund raisers for the local Food Pantry. We would also like to thank those who have worked so hard raising money and food donations for...
PULASKI, NY
Pet of the Week: Jerry

(Oswego, NY – Say hello to Jerry. Jerry came to us with his brother Ben. Ben has since been adopted but Jerry is still here. He loves attention and all the pets in the world. This sweet boy will need a little time to get used to his new...
OSWEGO, NY
Hannibal Student Musicians Deliver Holiday Performances

HANNIBAL – Several dozen Hannibal Central School District student musicians recently took the Lockwood Auditorium stage to perform holiday concerts. The high school band and chorus opened the concert season with a full set list on Dec. 13. Group songs such as “White Christmas,” “Shalom Chauverim” and “The Snow Carol” were complemented with several solo performances.
HANNIBAL, NY
Driving Books Home 2022 Year End Wrap Up

The last appearance of 2022 at the Oswego Public Library’s Christmas Party wrapped up another great year for Oswego Bookmobile. Board members Alice Barry, Alison Anderson, and Susan McBrearty were on hand to help parents and caregivers select free books for their children. A fun holiday event was put on by the library’s Children’s Room Director Cathryn McVearry and staff. Children and adults enjoyed activities, visits with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, and tasty treats.
OSWEGO, NY
Aqua Spa Float Center Temporarily Closed

Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center announced a temporary closure due to a water pipe break at the 120 E. First Street property in Oswego. Owners Tammy Wilkinson & Terry LeRoi say the 6,500 square foot facility will need to be dried out, sanitized and renovated in the coming days.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 18 – December 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: December 18 – December 24. The Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department towards the purchase of fire investigation equipment such as: waterproof toolboxes, tapes measures and tools and investigative fire scenes equipment. See the full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Local Students Recognized For Community Service Efforts

PULASKI – Students at Pulaski’s Make Sense Shop recently received medals for all their hard work during community service efforts earlier this year. Throughout the fall, which is a very busy time of year in Pulaski due to the town’s influx of fishermen, students at the Make Sense Shop picked up over 280 pounds of trash throughout the town.
PULASKI, NY
Phoenix Students Participate In Holiday Giving Efforts

PHOENIX, NY – The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District students and staff collected items for families in need. Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and Varsity Girls’ Basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.
PHOENIX, NY
Light Up the Pratt House Cupola!

Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form (also attached to this email) with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House and published in the next Pratt House Newsletter. The lights will remain illuminated through January 2. Proceeds will benefit the John Wells Pratt House Museum.
FULTON, NY
Mini Golf With A Twist In 2023

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library will host the annual Mini Golf in the Library Event on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to play the specially designed course that takes participants throughout the library. A new feature of...
OSWEGO, NY
Centro To Reshape Public Transit Systems

Syracuse, NY – Centro is looking to reshape its public transit systems and diversify transit options for its customers. “The commuting habits within the communities we serve are rapidly evolving and we need to evaluate and respond accordingly,” Centro Chief Executive Officer Brian Schultz said. “Part of our assessment will be the most comprehensive review of our Syracuse route system in more than 20 years and the implementation of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.”
SYRACUSE, NY
