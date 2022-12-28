INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! Mild weather will prevail once again as we head into the start of 2023, but the pattern will not be long-lived. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.

