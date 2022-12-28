Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Looking ahead at a mild start to 2023!
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! Mild weather will prevail once again as we head into the start of 2023, but the pattern will not be long-lived. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
Wrapping up 2022 with cloud cover and above average temperatures!
INDIANAPOLIS – It may be a dreary start to the final day of 2022, but skies will brighten a bit this afternoon. The storm system that brought widespread rainfall to central Indiana on Friday and last night is still impacting counties east of downtown Indy this morning. Around 1” of rain was reported in Indianapolis, the Geist area and in Muncie.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: NYE forecast, 2022 weather wrap
INDIANAPOLIS — With today's measurable rain ending in the metro, Indianapolis officially wrapped up 2022 with 34.88" of rainfall which is -8.65" compared to average. That makes this year the driest in 12 years and the second driest since 2000. The sky will clear a bit this afternoon with...
Timing out the wet weather and impacts on New Year’s Eve plans
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain has arrived in abundance across Central Indiana. A look ahead at the impacts with New Year’s Eve on the horizon. Rainfall has been steady through much of Friday evening and will continue this way through the overnight. Rainfall will approach or surpass 1.00″ across much of the area too, certainly enough to make a dent in our ongoing drought!
Indiana’s Weather For Wednesday
Temperatures go above freezing this afternoon for the first time since late last Thursday afternoon. Are you ready?. Thanks to the colder weather in the second half of the month…the monthly temperature average-to-date is running below average by 2.4 degrees. Our seasonal snowfall scoreboard is actually below average. We’ve had 4.4 inches, and the average by now is 6.2 inches. Click here for the recap of last week’s system.
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
Indianapolis Zoo takes extra care of animals during winter months
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Staff at the Indianapolis Zoo gear up to take extra care of the animals in their exhibits. On Christmas weekend, the winter storm caused the zoo to close for a few days. Some of the animals were brought inside to ensure their safety. Others thrive in...
Missing couple, Alabama fugitives, winter weather: Tracking Indiana’s top stories by month
We’ve taken a look at overall top stories for 2022. They involved an arrest in the Delphi murders, the March fire at a Walmart distribution center on the west side of Indianapolis and Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. In a similar vein, we took at look back at the top stories for each month of the […]
Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow. We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers. The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst...
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
Central Indiana AT&T customers frustrated by extended internet outage following winter storm
CUMBERLAND, Indiana — UPDATE: Urmi Patel told 13News reporter Rich Nye that AT&T's internet service was restored in her Cumberland neighborhood Wednesday morning after a six-day outage. The loss of home internet service is just an inconvenience for some. For those who work from home, it can mean lost...
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 30, 2022
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 30, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 30, 2022. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Kokomo is sure to create plenty of highlights this season thanks in large part to a large young man, Flory Bidunga, who finishes this alley oop strong in the Wildkats showdown against Brownsburg.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Indy offers New Year’s Eve events for all ages
INDIANAPOLIS — "Our ticket sales over the past couple days have really skyrocketed,” said Dave Stevens, Vogue director of venues. The Vogue theatre in Broad Ripple hosted a sold-out Shrek Rave Friday night. No ogres are expected Saturday, but another big crowd is for the New Year's Eve party with cover band Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press.
Crews respond to large fire at south side recycling business
INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded Saturday morning to the south side after callers reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from an industrial building. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 8:10 a.m. to Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant Building No. 3 at 3000 Shelby St. The business decommissions products and recycles them, […]
Greenfield woman says she rescued dog abandoned in frigid weather
The high temperature in Greenfield on the day the dog was found was 0°, per AccuWeather.
