The latest numbers from the MWRA's Deer Island treatment plant are out and they're not looking good. The numbers, which show how much of the virus is being excreted by MWRA customers in Boston and other parts of the area, have become a predictor of actual Covid-19 diagnoses seven to ten days out. But even before that, our Covid hospitalization numbers are on the rise as well, Jon Levy, chair of environmental health at the BU School of Public Health, reports:

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO