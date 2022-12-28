Read full article on original website
Roseville fire crews respond to emergency call in creek
ROSEVILLE, Calif — One person is recovering at the hospital after a water rescue in Roseville Friday. According to Roseville Fire, crews responded to a medical emergency call around 2 p.m. near Antelope Creek Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found the patient was on an island and surrounded by water...
Crews rescue person from island in swollen Roseville creek
ROSEVILLE - Crews rescued a person who was stuck on an island in the middle of a swollen Roseville creek on Friday.On Friday around 2 p.m., Roseville Police and Fire Dispatch Center received a 911 call alerting them to a medical emergency around the green belt area off of Antelope Creek Drive, according to the Roseville Fire Department. The department says the incident was increased to a rescue alarm and Roseville Fire Department's technical rescue team was notified. Crews, equipped with special water gear, waded into the creek and brought the person to safety. The person who was stranded was initially treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.
Sacramento apartment fire leaves 5 people displaced
SACRAMENTO — Five people are now heading into the new year without a home after an apartment fire left them displaced.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at roughly 7:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at an apartment on Marconi Avenue where three units were on fire, leading to a second alarm being called.Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and search while other crews went to ventilate the roof.In total, 21 units were evacuated, and three units suffered major damage.No injuries were reported.
Teens rescued after car washed out in rural Sacramento County
(KTXL) — On early Saturday morning, crews with Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to reports of a washed out vehicle along Scott Road, according to Metro Fire. At 12:56 a.m., crews began heading to the rural area in Sacramento County that had already seen significant flooding of Deer Creek over Scott Road since Friday morning. […]
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
Raging garage fire threatened Roseville neighborhood
(KTXL) — A garage fire in a Roseville neighborhood came close to threatening nearby homes on Thursday morning, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 3 a.m., crews arrived at the home in the Cresthaven neighborhood to find a fast moving in the garage. Photos from fire officials show a mass amount of flames erupting […]
Car crash leaves 1 person dead, several injured, Sacramento Fire Department says
(KTXL) — A car crash left one person dead and several injured Thursday night, the Sacramento Fire Department said. According to the fire department, the crash, involving two cars, happened near Cosumnes River Boulevard and Delta Shores Circle. First responders at the scene took three people to the hospital. One of them was critically injured […]
Rainfall causes flooding near Rancho Murieta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rainy weather turned a roadway near Rancho Murieta into more of a pond Friday. With more the heaviest rain still to come this weekend, agencies are warning drivers and homeowners to prepare and be cautious. California Highway Patrol East Sacramento blocked off Kiefer Boulevard between...
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Hospitalized After Rancho Cordova Multiple Car Crashes
Multiple Car Crashes on Highway 50 During Same Time Period. Three different car crashes close to each other in Rancho Cordova recently ended up with two people hospitalized with moderate injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near Mather Field Road and involved a total of six vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Two people were transported to a hospital with moderate trauma, while a third was treated at the scene and released.
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Police: Several roads in city closed due to flooding
The Folsom Police Department is advising for travelers to avoid several locations in the city due to flooding. Flooding situations near the following locations has caused road closures:. Folsom Boulevard, between Parkshore Drive and Blue Ravine Road. Green Valley Road at Sophia Parkway. E. Bidwell Street at Alder Creek ParkwaySibley...
Rain, storm threatens Northern California wildfire burn scar areas
AUBURN -- A series of Pacific storms are expected to slam into northern California and the concern for flooding is rising. Flood watches are in effect through late Saturday night due to excessive rain and melting snow. In burn-scarred areas like the Mosquito Fire footprint in Placer County or the 2021 Caldor Fire that burned in the El Dorado National Forest and other parts of the Sierra, precipitation can lead to landslides. As of Friday afternoon, no mudslides had been reported, according to Cal Fire and a spokesperson for the forest service. Burn scars are areas with little vegetation, typically, with...
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
Thousands of pounds of water released from Folsom, Nimbus dams
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When it comes to flooding, fighting water with water is sometimes what it takes to keep you safe. The Bureau of Reclamation released water from two local dams so our rivers and levees aren't overwhelmed from all the weekend rain. The bureau released 10,000 cubic feet...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
Thousands without power in Sacramento as winds pick up
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 30,000 customers are affected by power outages, according to SMUD. There are currently dozens of outages in the area, both for SMUD and PG&E customers as the winter storm pushes out of our region for the night. Wind gusts are up to 55+ mph and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
A fatal accident near Yuba City on December 25 caused the death of one man and injured a teenager. The collision occurred on South George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road around 10:00 p.m. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a Ford Explorer and Ford Mustang were traveling in opposite directions when the head-on crash occurred.
"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding
SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger. "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
Storm Updates: Widespread flooding across California
–Check out the latest storm updates (KTXL) — The atmospheric river drenching California has led to widespread flooding in the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada, as well as other parts of the state. Sacramento County, as well as most counties in the region, are under Severe Flood Warnings, River Flood Warnings, or Storm Warnings. […]
