Ryan Seacrest Supports Drink Limit for Andy Cohen on New Year's Eve

Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest is on board with limiting Andy Cohen's alcoholic beverages for CNN's New Year's Eve celebration this year.

As he gears up to host ABC's annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Seacrest, 48, said he is in support of a drink limit for his friends over at CNN, considering how their broadcast went last year.

Cohen, 54, who hosted the CNN gig with Anderson Cooper, 55, last December, famously had a little too much to drink, and claimed he was "over served" following a drunken rant while he was live on air.

"I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air," Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published this week. "I don't know how that started as a tradition but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN."

"There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right?" the American Idol host joked. "I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea. Although the viewers probably wish they would drink more."

Last year, Cohen made headlines for his drunken appearance while hosting the show, especially when he made a dig at Seacrest's broadcast, describing it as a "group of losers performing."

"I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing," he said at the time.

Luckily, Seacrest was able to shake off the comments, although he still thinks Cohen should go easy on the drinks, to avoid another on-air insult.

"I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I'm sure from the alcohol," the Live with Kelly and Ryan star recalled. "I don't think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren't drinking."

He then pointed out that the ABC show is a "bigger, broader show," and that he and the rest of the presenters at the network will not be cracking open the drinks until past 1:00 a.m.

Last month, Variety also reported that CNN is hoping to sober up this year's NYE special by limiting the amount of alcohol consumed by the hosts.

However, Seacrest joked that he might send Cohen and Cooper "some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air."

Fans will have to tune into the New Year's Eve specials to see for themselves if Cohen and the rest of the TV presenters are on their best behavior this year!