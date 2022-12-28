ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NNcy Ellington
3d ago

ROOF, FOOD,WATER,WARMTH, RESTROOMS....could have been much worse. Glad they are safe.

Truth Hurts
3d ago

not a bad place to be stuck at all. beds. roof. warmth. equipment. tools. everything you would need for weeks.

Christina D13
2d ago

I think it's awesome, most corporations would not allow this and most people would put thier job over strangers, and make them leave. these target employees did what was best for everyone involved

