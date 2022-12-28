Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
#News3NYE: Las Vegas preps for potentially rainy New Year's Eve celebrations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is ready to send off 2022 and welcome 2023. The city will host multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, and local officials have planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas.
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Resorts World Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — What does Resorts World have planned for New Year's Eve?. Joining me now with more is CMO, Ronn Nicolli.
Fox5 KVVU
DOE to conduct radiation detection flights over Las Vegas Strip ahead of New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will once again conduct radiation detection flights over the Las Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve. According to a news release, on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 31, the DOE’s National Nuclear...
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Fox5 KVVU
Heavy interstate traffic expected to continue, free rides offered in Las Vegas New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) reported 12 miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate 15 Thursday, and some of the busiest travel days of the holiday season still lie ahead Friday and the Monday after New Year’s Day. “Traffic has been horrendous,”...
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Station Casinos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're staying indoors this New Year's Eve, Station Casinos has you covered. Click the video above for more with master mixologist Jamie Clark.
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
MGM Resorts sells land on Las Vegas Strip that was site of 2017 massacre
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International has closed on the sale of land on the Las Vegas Strip that was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the company announced Friday. CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle disclosed the news to his staff in a letter...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday. According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The Venetian Resort...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
twowanderingsoles.com
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
news3lv.com
Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
Visitors voice safety concerns after incidents on Fremont Street ahead of New Year’s celebrations
Safety on Fremont Street is top of mind ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations after two separate incidents left two people dead and two others hurt this week.
Southwest Airlines resumes flights at Harry Reid after hectic week for travelers
About 3,900 Southwest planes were back in the air on Friday following a hectic week for passengers when more than 15,000 flights were canceled across the U.S.
news3lv.com
Glittering Lights cancel New Year's Eve fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Upcoming weather issues may delay fan-favorite events during the New Year's Eve celebration. Glittering Lights is canceling its New Year's Eve fireworks show on Saturday. According to the company, the cancellation follows 'out of an abundance of caution.'. Glittering Lights will be open as scheduled...
Southwest Airlines passengers search airports for missing belongings, luggage
For a week now, flyers have been without clothes, medications, Christmas presents, and more because those belongings sit in luggage checked into Southwest flights that were eventually canceled. Owners are beginning to get them back after days of fighting for them.
news3lv.com
Southwest Airlines nightmare continues with more cancellations in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines customers in Las Vegas is still continuing Thursday. A total of 197 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, with all but eight coming from Southwest, per the website FlightAware. It's the latest round of cancellations for...
travellemming.com
15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)
Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
MGM Resorts reportedly sells land where Las Vegas mass shooting occurred
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International announced Friday that they have closed the sale of the land where the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in 2017 on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle shared the news Friday in a letter...
