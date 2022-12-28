Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Farmhouse Vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shared more about Farmhouse Vineyards. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend on KLBK.
everythinglubbock.com
Happy New Year’s weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock offers lots of ways to enjoy this New Year’s weekend. If you plan to get all dolled up, stay home or have family fun, there is something to enjoy. Trends and Friends shared a few events for you to explore. Have a safe and Happy New Year’s weekend.
everythinglubbock.com
Latino Lubbock is celebrating 17 years
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock is celebrating 17 years with memories. Plus, they share updates on upcoming events. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the January edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
everythinglubbock.com
DK is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured DK as their Pet of the Day for Thursday December 29. Reach out to LAS to adopt DK at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about DK!
everythinglubbock.com
Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 1-7
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 1st through the 7th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
everythinglubbock.com
Swimming pool endangers power lines, Levelland FD responds
LEVELLAND, Texas — A portable swimming pool endangered power lines in the 200 block of Darrell Street Wednesday, prompting response from Levelland Fire Department, according to KLVT News. According to KLVT, fire crews found a large swimming pool to be tangled in the lines, but saw no arcing. Xcel...
everythinglubbock.com
A chocolate ball filled with treats to ring in the new year
LUBBOCK, Texas—Chickies Tasty Treats knows chocolate makes everything better. What better way to ring in the new year, than a 6-inch chocolate ball filled with treats. Get yours ordered today at 4930 S Loop 289 or reach out at chickiestastytreats.com or by calling 806-368-5766. You might find yourself leaving with their in-house made marshmallows, caramels or the macaroons too!
everythinglubbock.com
Why making a donation to Make-A-Wish means the world to some deserving kids
LUBBOCK, Texas — Every Wednesday on KAMC News we introduce you to kids who are finding out their wishes are coming true. Now is a great time for you to be a part of these stories. When you are thinking about your end of the year giving, the Make-A-Wish...
everythinglubbock.com
Pet adoptions slow down over the holidays at LAS
LUBBOCK, Texas – A lot of pets over at the Lubbock Animal Shelter (LAS) are looking for a forever home for the holidays. The City of Lubbock’s animal services director, Steven Greene, said the week between Christmas and New Year’s is always one of the slowest times for pet adoption.
everythinglubbock.com
Spirit Ranch is celebrating the new year with an Old Hollywood themed party
LUBBOCK, Texas—Grab your best Hollywood attire and ring in the new year at Spirit Ranch’s Old Hollywood themed party. Dancing, drinks, food, live music and more. A portion of the ticket proceeds go to help support Adopt Lubbock. For tickets and more information: spiritranchtx.ticketleap.com, @ Spirit Ranch, @ the Escondido grill.
Comments / 0