3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These were the most popular articles with Dallas readers in 2022Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas weather: Chance of severe storms Monday
There is a chance North Texas could see some severe storms on Monday. While most of the weekend will be warm, dry and a little breezy to bring in the New Year, things are expected to change with the next upper level system and cold front. Right now there is...
Dallas weather: Dec. 28 evening forecast
We could see a few rounds of rain before the end of the year. FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano looks at when the chances are the highest.
New Year’s Eve celebration returning to Sundance Square in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - After two years of relatively quiet New Year’s Eve celebrations, the team at Sundance Square in Fort Worth is more than ready to ring in 2023. Back in 2019, an estimated 10,000 people packed into downtown Fort Worth for an electrifying New Year’s Eve party.
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
Why was there a huge line at Spec's in Dallas?
DALLAS - A huge crowd of people showed up at the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, and it's not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Spec's announced online that it was having a ‘bourbon drop' at select stores in Dallas, Houston and Austin.
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
Trinity Metro offering free rides for those ringing in new year in Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Trinity Metro is offering a safe travel option for those who are ringing in the new year. The transit agency said it was offering free rides starting at noon on Dec. 31 for those who were looking for a safe way to travel to their destinations in Tarrant County.
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
Nature photographer captures images of bald eagles at White Rock Lake
Photographer Phil McKinney has been going to White Rock Lake and photographing the wildlife for years. He's been taking pictures of the bald eagles, but since the cold front the eagles have not been seen.
Soul Bird Chkn Shack Heading to Fort Worth
The new location could open next summer at Alliance Town Center.
Building behind Bushman Elementary Schools goes up in flames in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews had to put out a fire at a building behind Bushman Elementary School in East Oak Cliff early Saturday morning. The fire started just before 1 a.m. Responding firefighters were called out to the building that was undergoing recent demolition work. Crews found flames coming...
North Texas Police Step Up Patrols for New Year's Eve
North Texas police are stepping up patrols to keep the streets safe during New Year's Eve.Photo byR KonUnsplash. Fort Worth police will have a strong presence in the city's cultural district on New Year's Eve to ensure the safety of revelers following a fatal shooting at a bar earlier this week. CBS DFW reports that authorities are urging partygoers to be responsible and to go out with friends, particularly a designated sober person to keep an eye out for their safety.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
The Saddest Dallas Restaurant Closures of 2022
Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. Here are their thoughts on the restaurants they’ll miss most, after some tragic closings this year. Leslie Chatman, Eater Dallas contributor:. “For me, I am sad that Spiral Diner and...
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
White Rock Lake wildlife photographer shares his joy of capturing animals in their natural habitat
DALLAS - For wildlife photographer Phil McKinney there is nothing quite like spending a day at the lake with his camera. "My wife and I have traveled the country photographing bald eagles for a number of years and to have some this close to home now is fantastic," said McKinney.
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
