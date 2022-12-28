Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Japan Insurers to Continue Offering War Coverage for LNG Shippers in Russian Water
Japanese insurers are expected to continue providing marine war insurance which covers the sinking and requisition of ships due to war in Russian waters after Jan. 1, the Nikkei daily said on Thursday. Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last...
Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil
BRASILIA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the Brazilian capital following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
Here Are the Top U.S. National Security Flashpoints in 2023
Just one year ago at this time, while U.S. national security experts were growing increasingly concerned Russia would unleash a massive military onslaught against Ukraine, most Americans (as well as many around the world and even in Ukraine) had no idea a huge escalation of Russia’s long war against its neighbor was around the corner.Few would have guessed that one year later, not only would have Russia commenced its operation but that Ukraine would have repeatedly defeated the invaders, America would have led the world in support for Kyiv, more than $100 billion in aid would have been committed to...
marinelink.com
Ship Insurers to Cancel War Cover for Russia, Ukraine
Ship insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following an exit from the region by reinsurers in the face of steep losses. Reinsurers, who insure the insurers, typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on Jan. 1, giving them the first opportunity to scale back exposure since the war in Ukraine started, after being hit this year by losses related to the conflict and from Hurricane Ian in Florida.
marinelink.com
Russia and China Hold Naval Drills, Practice Submarine Capture
Russia and China have completed naval drills in the East China Sea, after a week of joint exercises which included practicing how to capture an enemy submarine with depth charges and firing artillery at a warship, Russia's defense ministry said. The Dec. 21-27 exercises, entitled "Maritime Interaction-2022", included Russia's Pacific...
marinelink.com
2023 Outlook: The Offshore Service Vessel Market
The market for offshore support vessels has been through a rather rough few years since offshore exploration and production activity took a nose-dive in 2015 following the oil price crash the year before. The newbuild order boom that came with the ever-greener pastures imagined in the industry ensured that not...
marinelink.com
Finnlines’ Second New Superstar RoPax Vessel Launched
Finnlines’ second new Superstar passenger-freight vessel, Finncanopus, was launched on Friday at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai. The new Superstar class ro-pax vessels, along with sister vessel Finnsirius launched in August 2022—both part of Finnlines’ €500-million investment program—will enter service in 2023, serving the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route between Finland, Åland Islands and Sweden.
marinelink.com
Tech File: A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind
STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo courtesy STL. With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm’ for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine Technology Limited), writes Elaine Maslin. .
marinelink.com
Sembcorp Delivers 8th-generation Drillship Deepwater Titan to Transocean
Singapore-based shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine has delivered Deepwater Titan, the world’s second 8th-generation drillship, to Transocean subsidiary Triton Titan GmBH. Deepwater Titan is the second of two new 8th-generation drillships constructed by Sembcorp Marine based on the group’s Jurong Espadon 3T design. The dual-derrick drillship is the first-ever unit delivered with two 20,000-psi blowout preventers (BOPs), well-control, riser and piping systems for high-pressure and high-temperature drilling and completion operations. It is also equipped with three-million-pound hook-load hoisting capacity and capabilities to drill up to 40,000 feet and operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet.
marinelink.com
Sanmar Delivers Four New Tugs
Sanmar Shipyards delivered four tugs during the final week of 2022 rounding off a year that saw the Turkish tugboat-builder deliver a total of 30 tugs to operators across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, South and Central America and Asia, along with others to its domestic market in Türkiye.
marinelink.com
FSRU Exemplar Arrives in Finland
Excelerate Energy's floating storage and regasification unit (“FSRU”) Exemplar arrived at the port of Inkoo, Finland on December 28, 2022. The FSRU was previously loaded with a partial cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) which will serve as the initial commissioning cargo for the terminal. "The FSRU Exemplar,...
