Just one year ago at this time, while U.S. national security experts were growing increasingly concerned Russia would unleash a massive military onslaught against Ukraine, most Americans (as well as many around the world and even in Ukraine) had no idea a huge escalation of Russia’s long war against its neighbor was around the corner.Few would have guessed that one year later, not only would have Russia commenced its operation but that Ukraine would have repeatedly defeated the invaders, America would have led the world in support for Kyiv, more than $100 billion in aid would have been committed to...

21 MINUTES AGO