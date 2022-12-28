Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
These were the most popular articles with Dallas readers in 2022Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
Kevin Durant smartly picks Michael Jordan as the GOAT. But says LeBron James is the most accomplished player.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James could join one of six NBA teams if he leaves Lakers this summer.
Charles Barkley Was Shocked At How Tiger Woods Ended Their Friendship
Charles Barkley once revealed how his friendship with Tiger Woods ended.
Charles Barkley Once Admitted That He Took Money Under The Table During His College Days
Charles Barkley openly admitted that he took $20,000 when he was still in college.
Phil Jackson Shut Down Bus Driver Who Didn't Allow 1996 Chicago Bulls To Smoke On The Bus
"When we're on the bus, there's smoking on the bus."
Lakers Fans Blast Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss: "They Don't Want LeBron James Winning Another Championship"
Lakers fans ferociously call out Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss for wasting LeBron James' final years in the NBA.
"That Trade Request LeBron Asks For In The Offseason Is Going To Be Insane", NBA Fan Fuels The Fire On King James Leaving The Lakers Next Summer
Social media and discussion forums were buzzing with speculations of James opting out of LA as the side continues to struggle.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
Legendary Picture Of Michael Jordan Playing Ping Pong While Larry Bird Drinks Beers Sitting Next To Children's Toys
This amazing picture from the 1992 Dream Team of Michael Jordan playing ping pong while Larry Bird drinks beers on the floor behind him has resurfaced again.
Duke basketball: Announcer calls for retaliation against Grayson Allen
Midway through the third quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, Duke basketball product Grayson Allen tried to set a screen for Bucks forward Wesley Matthews near the top of the key. But the man he was attempting to screen, Patrick...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Zion Williamson Says A Lot Of Old School Players Had The Same Mindset: "I Want People To Say That I Was A Winner"
Williamson has had only five games where he's scored below 20 points which speaks volumes about his performance this year.
SB Nation
Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken
Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
“A man of few words, unlike most all-time great players” — Jalen Rose speaks on Larry Bird as a coach in the NBA
Jalen Rose speaks on what Larry Bird’s coaching style was like in his three seasons with the Pacers.
Basketball fans in awe as Buddy Hield sets NBA record ‘that will never be beaten’ seconds into game
THE Indiana Pacers have lived up to their name with a lightning-fast start against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Buddy Hield, 30, sunk a bucket before most of the arena could take their seats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. Hield sent the Pacers on their way with a three-pointer just seconds...
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation. Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive. The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game. Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.
Football World Reacts To ESPN's Unfortunate Peyton Manning Mistake
Fans watching the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson were treated to plenty of shots featuring Peyton Manning watching his alma mater. Unfortunately, one of those shots featured a bit of misinformation. During the network's broadcast the cameras cut to Manning with a graphic that said he was a "1998 National Champion."
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Pollard Update
Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard will not take the field for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Pollard notched DNPs in each practice this week as he deals with a thigh injury. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news for...
