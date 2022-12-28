ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SB Nation

Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken

Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation. Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive. The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game. Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To ESPN's Unfortunate Peyton Manning Mistake

Fans watching the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson were treated to plenty of shots featuring Peyton Manning watching his alma mater. Unfortunately, one of those shots featured a bit of misinformation. During the network's broadcast the cameras cut to Manning with a graphic that said he was a "1998 National Champion."
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Pollard Update

Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard will not take the field for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Pollard notched DNPs in each practice this week as he deals with a thigh injury. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news for...
NASHVILLE, TN
