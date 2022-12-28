GFA Production is issuing a voluntarily nationwide recall of a first-aid burn cream and kits that contain it because of bacterial contamination.The Easy Care first aid afterburn cream is sold in boxes of 10 single-use packets and is included in some first aid kits.The Food and Drug Administration says using the cream could lead to life-threatening conditions in immunocompromised people. For those not immunocompromised, it could lead to skin infections.The FDA has not received any reports of people getting sick.For more information: GFA Production Co. Ltd. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Easy Care First Aid® Burn Cream and First Aid Kits Due to Microbial Contamination - FDA

2 DAYS AGO