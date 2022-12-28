Effective: 2023-01-01 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains A WINTER STORM WILL BRING SIGNIFICANT MOUNTAIN SNOW TO WESTERN AND NORTHERN NEW MEXICO SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON .A vigorous low pressure system will approach New Mexico Sunday morning and pass over the state Sunday night into Monday. Areas most likely to observe significant snow will be the high elevations above 8,000 to 9,000 feet in western and northern New Mexico where 6 to 12 inches of fresh snow accumulations are possible. Areas of reduced visibility and snow-packed mountain roads are possible during this time, and strong winds may create areas of blowing snow, further reducing visibility. Snow levels will fall Sunday evening when the heaviest snow is expected. Periods of light to occasionally moderate snow may continue through the day Monday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, with up to 8 inches possible above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph over the Sacramento mountains, creating areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and South Central Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO