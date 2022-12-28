Many USA sports betting fans across the country wagered on football for the very first time this season because sports betting was newly legalized in their state, but sports betting in North Carolina will have to wait a little longer. The North Carolina House voted down a bill in June 2022 that would have legalized North Carolina sports betting, mostly because of an amendment that would have banned wagering on college sports. This would have done the state a major disservice because of the huge college sports market in the Tar Heel State. Despite this setback, the state is interested in making legal North Carolina mobile sports betting a reality. If state legislatures rework that bill at the start of 2023, North Carolina sports fans could be in on the action by the time the next football season starts up.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO