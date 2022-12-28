Read full article on original website
Thomasville Police search for shooting suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying who shot a man Friday. Officers were called to the area of Cox Avenue and Morton Street around 4:15pm, and located the victim. The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear. A suspect was...
High-speed chase in Forsyth County; suspect wanted out of Rockingham County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies. At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Forsyth County 911 Center received a notice to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was possibly connected to a crime in Rockingham County. Patrolling deputies say they […]
Greensboro man hit, killed at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street, police say
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was hit and killed on Thursday at the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 6:50 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit […]
3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies say they then […]
Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
Rockingham County Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In
A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Madison, NC has turned himself in to authorities. 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in on Thursday night to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was wanted for three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied...
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
Wanted Virginia man facing charges after police chase in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia man is facing charges after a police chase in Kernersville. Lucas Donley, 36, was arrested for numerous charges including sexual assault of a minor. Kernersville police arrived at Bagley Drive at 11:30 p.m. Thursday to find Donley, who had several warrants in Henry County,...
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
Clemmons woman accused of shooting into home on Garnet Hill Drive on Christmas
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons woman was arrested and accused of firing a gun into a home on Christmas, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Monday, deputies responded to the 5000 Block of Garnet Hill Drive when they got a call about shots being fired. Arriving deputies learned people living […]
20-year-old man charged in connection with robbery, abduction
PATRICK COUNTY, VA – A 20-year-old Stuart man has been charged in connection with a robbery and abduction, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Dionte Morris Nowlin, of 110 Houchins Cove, was arrested on Friday. Smith stated the victim called the sheriff’s office during the early morning hours...
Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
Moped driver dead after hit by a tractor-trailer, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver hit by a tractor-trailer is dead after being hospitalized for 6 months, Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The moped driver, identified as Michael Werts, 41, died on Sunday from the...
