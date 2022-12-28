Read full article on original website
How might Sunderland replace Ellis Simms after his Everton recall?
Sunderland are in urgent need of strikers after losing Ellis Simms. We look at some options.
BBC
Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
NBC Sports
Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland
Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
Sunderland have a 'really good player' on their hands in Abdoullah Ba - Tony Mowbray
Big things expected from teenage midfield ace.
Sunderland striker target named as Ross Stewart contract negotiations hit 'impasse'
Is the Ross Stewart contract situation officially a 'saga' yet?
Best and biggest Sunderland moments of a brilliant 2022
Where do we even start with this? For Sunderland fans, 2022 was certainly a memorable year.
NBC Sports
Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park
Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
Tony Mowbray says he could 'feel' Wigan's fear of Sunderland in 4-1 thrashing
Sunderland recorded a fifth win over Wigan in less than 18 months at the DW Stadium.
BBC
Van Dijk 'most important player in Liverpool team'
Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson were both chosen in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week. Here's what he had to say about their performances in the Reds' 3-1 win at Aston Villa. Virgil van Dijk. There was a time when Virgil Van Dijk was making my team...
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
I had to keep pinching myself in the week every time someone talked about us being “five points clear at the top”. Inspired by Gabriel Jesus’s infectious enthusiasm we’ve hit an intensity on the pitch and atmosphere off it that hasn’t been seen since we moved to the new ground. Beating West Ham after the resumption was crucial, evidence that we can keep going despite Jesus’s ACL injury. I’m still haunted by the way we ran out of steam in the finishing straight last term, though: we still need backing to bolster the squad against the risk of more injuries costing us this unbelievable opportunity.
Report: Chelsea Target Declan Rice Not For Sale In January
Chelsea target Declan Rice will not be sold by West Ham United in January.
BBC
Ranking quiz: Put Welsh sporting achievements of the last 12 months in the right order
Can you rank Wales teams and sports people by their 2022 performances? Take our quiz and find your level. Whether most goals or tries, games played or world rankings, see if you can put Welsh sporting achievements of the last 12 months in the right order. From World Cups to...
Jurgen Klopp Likens Darwin Nunez To Young Robert Lewandowski
Klopp was manager of Borussia Dortmund when the German club signed a 21-year-old Lewandowski from Polish side Lech Poznan in 2010.
Report: Chelsea May Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo
There is a belief that Chelsea could move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Another Day, Another Premier League Record For Erling Haaland
Haaland set another Premier League record by scoring Manchester City's opening goal against Everton on New Year's Eve.
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Player Ratings
LFCTR rate the players from last night's 2-1 victory for Liverpool over Leicester City in the Premier League.
Man Utd 'really happy' with Amad Diallo Sunderland loan
Looks like Amad will remain at Sunderland until the summer.
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
Report: Chelsea Having Positive Talks Over New N'Golo Kante Contract
Chelsea are making progress over a new deal for midfielder N'Golo Kante.
