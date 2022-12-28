ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 11

The TRUTH
3d ago

Am black ; REPUBLICAN party SUPPORTERS have SOMETHING the DEMOCRATIC party SUPPORTERS are (FOREVER LACKING)(A CONSCIENCE) The democratic GOAL is to HAVE YOU and YOUR SON WEARING your WIFE PANTIES and HIGH HEEL SHOES 👠 👠.

Reply(4)
13
Related
chathamjournal.com

Chatham Council on Aging to launch “6 over 60” campaign

Pittsboro, NC – The North Carolina State Demographer’s Office indicated that in 2022, Chatham County was home to the 10th-highest percentage of population over the age of 65. With explosive growth on tap in Chatham, that number only stands to increase exponentially in the coming years. For the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Mother Still Fighting County Seven Years Later To Get Her Children Back

Seven years ago, Sarah Carter’s two children were taken from her by the Guilford County Department of Social Services and the Guilford County court system. Carter hasn’t seen those children in over six years. At the time her children were taken from her, Carter spoke to the Guilford County commissioners at a public meeting to convey what she said was an act of appalling injustice.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abcnews4.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons

Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Funeral arrangements announced for Robeson County health director

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith. A memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Government Facebook page. Smith died suddenly on Tuesday. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County health director dies, county says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect photo of Bill Smith. We apologize for the error. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County health director died suddenly, according to Robeson County Spokesperson Emily Jones. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the sudden death of Mr Bill Smith, Robeson County […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location

RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy