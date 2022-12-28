Read full article on original website
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021 and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
chathamjournal.com
Chatham Council on Aging to launch “6 over 60” campaign
Pittsboro, NC – The North Carolina State Demographer’s Office indicated that in 2022, Chatham County was home to the 10th-highest percentage of population over the age of 65. With explosive growth on tap in Chatham, that number only stands to increase exponentially in the coming years. For the...
rhinotimes.com
Mother Still Fighting County Seven Years Later To Get Her Children Back
Seven years ago, Sarah Carter’s two children were taken from her by the Guilford County Department of Social Services and the Guilford County court system. Carter hasn’t seen those children in over six years. At the time her children were taken from her, Carter spoke to the Guilford County commissioners at a public meeting to convey what she said was an act of appalling injustice.
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
abcnews4.com
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
WRAL
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
carolinajournal.com
A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons
Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
North Carolina substitute teacher expected in court, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students
A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.
U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum hosts new temporary exhibit
FAYETTEVILLE — The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum will host a new temporary exhibit through June 11, titled “Dra
Funeral arrangements announced for Robeson County health director
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith. A memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Government Facebook page. Smith died suddenly on Tuesday. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the […]
wunc.org
Installing LED lights in gyms saves NC schools thousands of dollars
Union Chapel Elementary in Robeson County was one of 60 schools across North Carolina that received new LED lighting in its school gym this year. “The kids noticed right away,” said P.E. teacher Jonah Doeller. “We all love and enjoy them.”. The new lighting is equipped with motion...
cbs17
1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
cbs17
Longtime TV broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at 93: reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Barbara Walters, a veteran TV journalist who made her debut on ABC News in 1976, has died at the age of 93, multiple reports confirm. This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated.
Robeson County health director dies, county says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect photo of Bill Smith. We apologize for the error. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County health director died suddenly, according to Robeson County Spokesperson Emily Jones. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the sudden death of Mr Bill Smith, Robeson County […]
WRAL
'We are fighting a war': Fruit fly infestation has Sampson County residents seeking relief
Clinton officials weigh possible legal action against a produce company after fruit flies infest neighboring homes for over a year. Clinton officials weigh possible legal action against a produce company after fruit flies infest neighboring homes for over a year.
WRAL
Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
'We're looking for 70 more.' Raleigh couple to celebrate 70 years of wedded bliss on New Year's Eve
The pair first met in church, bonding over their love for music.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
