Brockton, MA

Brockton 'Voodoo' Killer Gets Life In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Sons In 2018

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

A 48-year-old Brockton mother has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her two sons to death four years ago, citing voodoo as her motive, officials said.

Latarsha Sanders received two mandatory life sentences after she was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, Dec. 27, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

A Plymouth Country Superior Court Judge also imposed 9-10 year sentence for Sanders for witness intimidation to run concurrently with the life sentences.

"These two young boys were innocent babies with their lives ahead of them," Cruz said. "This was an emotional and difficult case for all of the family members involved. There were no winners in the courtroom today."

Sanders sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son, were found wrapped in bedding in their beds in a third floor apartment at 247 Prospect Street in Brockton on February 5, 2018, Cruz said.

It was determined the boys were stabbed to death multiple times and their deaths were ruled as homicides. Sanders was arrested and charged with the deaths of her sons the same day. She later told investigators she stabbed her sons 50 times as part of a voodoo ritual, Boston25 said .

Family described Sanders as "evil and angry" as well as "mentally unstable and crazy" in court records, according to NBC10 Boston. They also said she “began her obsession with the Illuminati theory two years ago from a YouTube video," the outlet continued.

Sanders, who has the right to appeal, will be housed at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, Sullivan continued.

