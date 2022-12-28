ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

YouTuber Keenan Cahill, Known For His Iconic Celebrity Lip Syncs, Dead at 27

The YouTube community is mourning. Beloved creator Keenan Cahill died on Dec. 27, a spokesperson for his family told WGN TV. He was 27. Though his cause of death has not yet been shared, his last Instagram post, shared Dec. 12, announced that he would be undergoing open heart surgery. "Wish me luck," Keenan, one of the original viral stars, wrote a week earlier. "Love ya'll."
E! News

See Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Stronger Than Ever In Holiday Photo

Watch: Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert. Charli D'Amelio opted for a black Christmas this holiday season. Need proof? Look no further than the snaps the TikToker shared of her time at the Kardashian-Jenner 2022 Christmas Eve Party, which featured boyfriend Landon Barker. In her Dec....
E! News

E! News

230K+
Followers
58K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy