Your First Look at the Explosive 90 Day Fiancé: HEA Tell-All
It's going to take a lot more than 90 days to forget this episode. In this exclusive clip from the Jan. 1 Tell-All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, tensions are high in the studio as...
YouTuber Keenan Cahill, Known For His Iconic Celebrity Lip Syncs, Dead at 27
The YouTube community is mourning. Beloved creator Keenan Cahill died on Dec. 27, a spokesperson for his family told WGN TV. He was 27. Though his cause of death has not yet been shared, his last Instagram post, shared Dec. 12, announced that he would be undergoing open heart surgery. "Wish me luck," Keenan, one of the original viral stars, wrote a week earlier. "Love ya'll."
Family Karma's Midseason Trailer Teases a Lavish Wedding and a Possible Proposal
Watch: Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Talks Wedding Hurdles. Season three of Family Karma is full of love. Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos' wedding takes center stage in E! News' exclusive first look at the Bravo show's midseason trailer. The trailer opens with the grooms arriving at their ceremony on horseback—per...
There’s a Major Change Coming to Love Island UK Season 9
Love Island is going offline. For the first time in franchise history, the contestants on the upcoming ninth season of Love Island UK will not have access to their social media accounts while...
Turning My Mom Into Me Is TikTok’s Newest Empowering Trend
TikTok's latest style trend is putting a fun twist on the phrase "like mother, like daughter." The "turning my mom into me" trend has taken over nearly everyone's For You Page on the video-sharing...
Blake Lively Tempted to Get Thigh Tattoo of Ryan Reynolds’ Face
Blake Lively isn't afraid of commitMINT. After a fan of Ryan Reynolds shared a TikTok of themselves getting a tattoo of the actor's face on their leg, his wife joked she wouldn't be opposed to...
Eva Mendes Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Must-See Transformation Photo
Eva Mendes is turning up the heat this winter with her fiery makeover. Ahead of kicking off 2023, the Hitch actress decided to start the new year, new me trend by swapping out her signature...
See Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Stronger Than Ever In Holiday Photo
Watch: Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert. Charli D'Amelio opted for a black Christmas this holiday season. Need proof? Look no further than the snaps the TikToker shared of her time at the Kardashian-Jenner 2022 Christmas Eve Party, which featured boyfriend Landon Barker. In her Dec....
