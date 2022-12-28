Read full article on original website
Georgetown police investigating after 1 injured in shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — On Friday, officers were dispatched to Georgetown Memorial Hospital in reference to a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Police said officers were searching the area of Dusenberry Street for evidence and canvassing for witnesses. The man’s wound is non-life-threatening and he is being treated at […]
3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit on James Island Saturday afternoon led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive around 1 p.m. The vehicle fled, leading deputies on […]
3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup truck ended on Johns Island Saturday afternoon. Deputies attempted to stop the truck near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive at approximately 1 p.m. for traffic violations, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
Shooting sends man to hospital in Georgetown, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are trying to determine the identity of a gunman who sent a man to a hospital in a Friday shooting in Georgetown. Police responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived, Maj. Nelson Brown said. The victim was...
Stabbing at James Island bar leaves man wounded, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed at a James Island bar. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a victim bleeding from the neck. The man was taken to the Medical […]
Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, […]
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
Women charged after shoplift attempt with minor at Mount Pleasant Target: Report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of women are facing charges after attempting to walk out of Target with shopping bags filled with items not yet paid for in the company of a juvenile on Thursday, according to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lamiyah...
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
Berkeley County coroner retires
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver has announced his retirement. "It was with much thought, prayers, and support of my family that I have made this decision," Oliver's statement read. "It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Berkeley...
51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
Suspect Identified In Missing Emergency Vehicle Case
On November 28, 2022, units with the Latta Police Department responded to the Latta Rescue Squad building in reference to an emergency vehicle having been stolen during the early morning hours. Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained, and the vehicle was listed as stolen, as well as notifications via...
2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
Inmate dies at Charleston County detention center; Foul play not suspected, officials say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office and members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office's Office of Professional Standards are investigating the circumstances surrounding inmate DeAngelo Brown's death at the Al Cannon Detention Center, the sheriff's office announced on Friday. Brown was found unresponsive by detention...
Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve. Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.
Charleston Co. coroner IDs inmate who died after hospitalization
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified the Charleston man who died a week after being found unresponsive in the Al Cannon Detention Center. DeAngelo Brown, 28, died at MUSC on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Brown appeared to be breathing...
Horry County police investigate after 2 show up at McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after two people showed up Monday night to McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by News13 on Thursday. Police were called to the Little River-area hospital after security said the two victims showed up in the emergency room, according to […]
Former Corrections Officer arrested twice in the past two weeks
A former Horry County Corrections Officer previously employed at J. Reuben Long Detention center was arrested last night, December 30, 2022. Thomas Frederick Henry was arrested at 8:39 p.m. for domestic violence 3rd degree. He is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. As of this publication, the center listed him as still incarcerated.
Deputies, SWAT executing search warrant off Cleland Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown on Wednesday morning are attempting to conduct a search at a property off Cleland Street. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics unit and SWAT team are executing a search warrant in the 200 block of Cleland Street and asked that people avoid the area during […]
