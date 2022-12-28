“-Sass” or “-Saw”? Baby Talk, Citronauts, and the Jammies-Pants Conundrum: Wednesday Bowl Game Previews, Open Thread

Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban
Deion Sander’s four-part Coach Prime documentary on Amazon examines his time as head coach at Jackson State. One of the things examined was the controversy that happened earlier this year between him and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Saban basically accused Sanders and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher of using the NIL in the Read more... The post Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State’s Cade Stover Taken to Hospital During Peach Bowl, per Report
The Buckeyes tight end is reportedly dealing with back spasms.
Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration
Harrison hit “The Silencer” dance after scoring a touchdown in the Peach Bowl.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Drops Big 12 Opener to K-State in OT
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Kansas State.
Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Xavier hands No. 2 UConn first loss
Zach Freemantle had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to help host No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Exits Peach Bowl With Apparent Head Injury
Harrison was down for several minutes after taking a hard hit in the back of the end zone in the third quarter.
Comments / 0