Related
Barbara (O'Connor) Gilkison
Barbara (O’Connor) Gilkison of Emporia died Sunday, December 4, 2022. She was 87. Graveside inurnment will be held at 2 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Graceland Cemetery in Burlington, Kansas. Midwest-Cremation of Topeka has the arrangements.
How Emporia became king of the Disc Golf world
Do you ever wonder how a small town or city becomes renowned for something that has achieved mainstream status? Like Roswell and aliens, Kitty Hawk and airplanes, Williamsport and Little League Baseball, Emporia and disc golf? If you’re an Emporian, you already know the city has staked its claim to this wildly popular sport.
SOS seeks help for 'Inauguration Day of Service'
SOS Inc. has the attention of Gov. Laura Kelly as she begins a second term. The Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced Friday that the Emporia nonprofit is one of many across the state holding “Inauguration Day of Service” events next week.
Area youth invited to join Children's Choir
A free children’s choir is coming to Emporia. Local musician Anna Ryan will be hosting an eight-session children’s choir for area fourth through sixth graders. Ryan, a former music teacher, said she saw many opportunities in Emporia for children with interests in sports, visual arts, painting and more, but not many opportunities for music. So, she decided to change that.
Salsa dancing class seeks to build community
Two local organizations will be serving up some chips and salsa next month, but with a fun twist. Emporia Spanish Speakers and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow invite the community to Chips Con Salsa — a five class dance series designed to teach the basics of salsa dancing. The class is led by Rebeca Herrera and Deon Morrow, who met during a shared session of the Leadership Emporia Academy.
ESU women's basketball fall to Newman
The Emporia State women's basketball team fell to Newman, 52-49, on Saturday afternoon in Wichita. The Lady Hornets started the game by outscoring the Jets 8-0 over the first six minutes of the game before ending the first quarter with a 17-4 lead. Emporia State limited Newman to just one made field goal in the quarter while forcing 11 turnovers.
Marshalls sets new opening date
Marshalls has announced a new opening date for its newest location in Emporia. “New store opening on January 26, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.!” the Marshalls web site posted Thursday.
Dumpster fire adds to Thermal Ceramics list
Emporia firefighters made the latest in a series of calls to a fiberglass plant Friday morning. This time, the fire is considered small and accidental. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said smoke developed from a “large roll away dumpster” at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 6:20 a.m.
Rainy day on Monday? It could be worse
The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
Madison’s Casey Helm adjusting to life at Princeton
Madison’s Casey Helm is home from his first semester at Princeton University, and he took some time to speak with The Madison News about his experience. College life for the discus and shot-put thrower has been an adjustment, and Helm noted it’s important for him to manage his time and be 100% focused on whatever he’s doing.
Fire at Mary Street apartment quickly extinguished
A fire at an east Emporia apartment was quickly extinguished Thursday afternoon. The Emporia Fire Department was dispatched to 1001 Mary St. for a reported structure fire around 2:30 p.m. at the Bluestem Apartments complex. Dispatch reported that smoke was visible from an apartment. According to a written release from...
'Glacier' issue resolved within hours Wednesday
A water main break that resulted in a virtual glacier in northwest Emporia was resolved quickly, the city of Emporia said this week. On Wednesday, The Gazette reported on the so-called “Antler Ridge Glacier,” which had enveloped parts of the Deerbrook subdivision in a thick sheet of ice in the wake of last week’s frigid temperatures and winter storm.
From drag racing champion to inventor: Stinnett launches new engine fogging oil
Gary Stinnett made a name for himself as a four-time National Hot Rod Association world champion. Now, the Emporia businessman is launching his next endeavor, while staying true to his racing roots. Stinnett, the owner of Stinnett Automotive in Emporia, has been rebuilding racing engines for the past 35 years....
The People Speak: Disagrees with Mast column
Peggy Mast’s commentary from the weekend edition is disappointing. I wish this viewpoint were one frozen in amber, valorized by a few who remember “the good old days.” But this is not true. It’s all over the place. The goal of this commentary is not clear, but the thing about painting with this wide of a brush is that you can ignore nuance in favor of your argument. Readers wring their hands because they have seen one or two of these and oh no! We are well on our way to hell. Melodrama is much more entertaining than reason.
Investigation ongoing in fatal hit and run
An investigation into a fatal hit and run accident in downtown Emporia is still ongoing, the Emporia Police Department said this week. Captain Lisa Hayes said her department does not anticipate forwarding charges related to the death of 50-year-old Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez until after test results are received. Those results, she...
