Peggy Mast’s commentary from the weekend edition is disappointing. I wish this viewpoint were one frozen in amber, valorized by a few who remember “the good old days.” But this is not true. It’s all over the place. The goal of this commentary is not clear, but the thing about painting with this wide of a brush is that you can ignore nuance in favor of your argument. Readers wring their hands because they have seen one or two of these and oh no! We are well on our way to hell. Melodrama is much more entertaining than reason.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO