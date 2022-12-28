Read full article on original website
robert Moore
3d ago
this make 3 time they got a fire here in Columbus and they need to look in to this a lot more and I am thinking we got fire bug here in Columbus and the police needs to look in to this a lot more
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crews respond to large fire at south side recycling business
INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded Saturday morning to the south side after callers reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from an industrial building. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 8:10 a.m. to Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant Building No. 3 at 3000 Shelby St. The business decommissions products and recycles them, […]
Over 75 firefighters battle recycling plant fire on Indy’s southside
IFD firefighters battled a large fire at Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant on Indy’s southside Saturday morning.
1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
Man apparently sleeping in car shot by 3 Indianapolis officers
Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city's northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.
Man attempting to cross I-65 struck, killed by semi
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-65 in Clark County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers responded to the area surrounding the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believed the man was trying to run across the southbound lanes when he was hit by […]
korncountry.com
Part of Highway 50E in North Vernon back open after serious crash
JENNINGS COUNTY – UPDATE: Highway 50 is now back open, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. There is still a police presence in the area so people are asked to continue using caution. ORIGINAL:. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says that Highway 50 East, between County Road...
2 Henry County deputies injured in Thursday night crash
Two Henry County deputies are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a serious crash on State Road 3 on Thursday.
Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November. The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
WIBC.com
Two Men Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Madison
MADISON, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Madison Thursday evening, and the two men accused in the killing are preliminarily charged with murder. State police say three men got into a fight outside a factory in the Jefferson County city. It’s unclear what the fight was about but troopers say Justin Hall, 34 of Madison, was shot after things escalated. He was dead when police officers got there.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
WLKY.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
korncountry.com
City suspends demolition order on Irwin Block building
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Board of Public Works this week voted to suspend the demolition order previously issued for the building most affected by the early December Fifth Street fire pending review of the demolition permit. The move was made after hearing plans from the company hired by the owners of the building to perform the demolition.
Wave 3
Man dies after being struck by semi-truck on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died while crossing Interstate 65 in Clark county on Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls. Indiana State Police said they received a call regarding a pedestrian being struck on I-65 in Clarksville at around 8:30 p.m. Huls said when officials...
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 2 charged with murder of man shot during 'altercation' in parking lot of factory in Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning in Madison, Indiana. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said there was an altercation in the parking lot of a business...
WRBI Radio
Vehicle crashes into wall of pharmacy
Versailles, IN — No one was seriously injured when a vehicle smashed into the wall of the CVS Pharmacy on High Street in Versailles Wednesday afternoon. It’s not clear what caused the accident. Versailles Fire Rescue also responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek off...
4 dogs dead in house fire on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Four dogs died Tuesday morning after being trapped inside a house fire on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street, near East Raymond Street and Interstate 65, just before 9 a.m. According...
Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by car on Brice Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the east side of Columbus. Columbus police reported that a person attempting to cross Brice Road, just south of the intersection of Brice Road and Tussing Road, was hit by a 2012 Mitsubishi […]
Comments / 2