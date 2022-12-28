Read full article on original website
winonapost.com
L-A grad rate rises to 96%; mixed results on other goals
The Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) met a few of its goals on its annual state academic accountability plan in the areas of students graduating from high school and closing the achievement gap. The district did not meet other goals for improving literacy and closing the achievement gap. The state requires...
winonapost.com
Create a vision board for 2023 at the WAC Jan. 8
The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to host a workshop on creating a vision board for 2023 with Mary Lee Eischen on January 8, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. Participants will create a collage of their hopes and dreams for the 2023 year. The workshop will begin with a guided visualization to bring us into relaxation, connect us with our body, and stir our imaginations into making. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own images and designs with paper along with stitching. Images, words, and phrases will be available to use for our creating. The instructor will bring examples and provide a large board to add images along with other materials to guide the making for a fun afternoon of creating our visions for 2023.
winonapost.com
Lanesboro Arts’ annual Juried High School Show
Lanesboro Arts is excited to announce its annual Juried High School Art Show in its exhibition gallery. A reception for the student artists will open the show on Saturday, January 7, from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy refreshments and talk with the students about their work. The exhibit,...
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases rose gradually in the latest reports. Winona County had 48 confirmed COVID cases during the week of December 24, the latest data available. That’s up from 41 the prior week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was hospitalized in intensive care for the virus, the second in as many weeks. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
winonapost.com
Winona Masonic Lodge installs new leadership for 2023
On Tuesday, December 20, after a potluck dinner with family and friends, the officers of Winona Masonic Lodge 18 were installed for 2023 at a public ceremony. Tony Stango was installed as Worshipful Master and looks forward to the year ahead, saying, “I am excited and honored to sit in the east this year, and I welcome people to come check out what we are about.”
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
winonapost.com
WinCraft plans major expansion with city’s help
Winona city officials recently approved an addition to WinCraft’s second tax increment financing (TIF) at its manufacturing site at Riverbend Industrial Park, a new $10 million distribution center to be built next to its existing plant. In turn, the new distribution center would create new jobs as well as help anchor WinCraft in Winona.
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
Minnesota Competition! 2023 Brings 3 New Garbage Haulers to Rochester
If you want more options in who picks up your trash, 2023 is the year for you in Olmsted County!. In November, an Olmsted County ordinance was updated to bring more competition to the area and that led to three new garbage hauling licenses being granted. Who's Been Added to...
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
wpr.org
Here's how 'Kwik Trip Girl' earned her title
Walk into her local Kwik Trip, and there's a good chance you'll find Cassandra Berger browsing the aisles. She's there every day — come rain, shine, sleet or snow. Some might consider obsessing over a regional gas station odd, but Berger doesn't. She has a Kwik Trip tattoo. She...
KEYC
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
Open Letter to the Guy in Rochester That I Almost Hit with My Car
To the guy that walked in front of my car in downtown Rochester, Minnesota this morning at 6:47am by the old Porch Fried Chicken restaurant, for the love of all things, PLEASE wear something so I can see you and quit jaywalking. I almost hit you this morning. You scared...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
winonapost.com
Good Time Gals concert at WAC Jan. 7
The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to present a concert featuring The Good Time Gals on January 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. Where good music and good times come together, The Good Time Gals is a fresh, fun, vintage group with modern sensibilities. As the frontwomen, Miss Myra and Debbie Briggs deliver a one-of-a-kind musical performance featuring tight vocal harmonies and complimented by the swing guitar stylings of Miss Myra and the sweet fiddle sounds of Alissa Jacobsen (Mississippi Hot Club). Their rhythm section queen, Beth Varela, plays the part of bassist on a cello and somehow does percussion all at the same time.
fox9.com
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota
KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
wizmnews.com
Fort McCoy and other military bases seek millions to fix damages attributed to Afghan refugees
American military bases that took in refugees from Afghanistan last year, including Fort McCoy near Sparta, claim the visitors caused extensive damage to government property. According to a report by UPI, the Defense Department says it will cost $270 million to repair damage reported at those bases, and more than half of that amount reportedly could be spent at Fort McCoy. Bases say furniture and cots were broken, or were otherwise ruined by spray paint and what was called “human biological matter.”
wwisradio.com
6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse
Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
