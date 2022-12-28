Read full article on original website
WJLA
Meet the 18-year-old ANC-elect about to become one of DC's youngest ever elected officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — 18-year-old Quentin Colón Roosevelt will become one of the District's youngest ever elected officials next week when he's sworn in as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for 3D03. Colón Roosevelt, who's in the midst of his senior year of high school, will represent the Spring Valley, Kent, and Palisades neighborhoods in Ward Three.
Deadline Looms for Mayor Bowser to Sign Revised Criminal Code Act into Law
Weeks after the D.C. Council unanimously approved the Revised Criminal Code Act, Mayor Muriel Bowser still hasn’t hinted at whether she would sign the bill into law. The post Deadline Looms for Mayor Bowser to Sign Revised Criminal Code Act into Law appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Engadget
Grubhub ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle Washington DC deceptive practices lawsuit
Grubhub has been ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle the lawsuit filed against the company by the District of Columbia over "deceptive trade practices." Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine has announced that his office has reached an agreement with the food delivery service "for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques." If you'll recall, his office sued the company earlier this year, accusing it of charging hidden fees and misrepresenting Grubhub+ subscription's offer of "unlimited free delivery," since customers still have to pay a service fee.
Washington Examiner
Washington’s Union Station shows what happens when lawlessness is ignored
While serving in Congress, I had the pleasure of visiting and attending events at Union Station in Washington, D.C. Union Station is a historical landmark in our nation’s capital, and before the pandemic, it was a safe place to eat, shop, or catch a train along the East Coast.
fox5dc.com
Driver hits 2 women near White House, killing 1
WASHINGTON - A driver fleeing a Secret Service traffic stop in D.C. struck two women Friday evening, killing one of them, and critically injuring the other. D.C. police said the incident occurred after a member of the Secret Service pulled the driver over on 14th Street and New York Avenue in Northwest around 4:30 p.m.
Exit Interview: Karl Racine Reflects On His Eight Years As D.C. Attorney General
In early November, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine stood before a bank of microphones and announced a new lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, team owner Dan Snyder, and the NFL. In it, he claimed the team had lied to D.C. residents about workplace conditions and a promised investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, effectively misleading consumers in the city.
Here Are The New Laws Going Into Effect In D.C., Maryland, And Virginia In 2023
The new year will soon be upon us, and across the Washington region, that can mean new laws going into effect. Below are some of the changes you may see. Minimum wage increase: The minimum wage in Virginia will bump up to $12 per hour on Jan. 1, up from $11. The increase is dictated by legislation passed by Democrats in 2020 that pushes the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. The next increase will come in January 2025, when wages will jump to $13.50 per hour.
NBC Washington
What's Open and Closed Around DC For New Year's?
While many people take advantage of the New Year's holiday to relax and spend time with family, authorities around Washington, D.C. are redoubling their efforts to keep roads safe, and Metro is extending its service hours for those who venture out to celebrate. However, other government agencies are closing their...
mocoshow.com
Cyber Security Solutions Company Volexity Signs Lease in Silver Spring
Company chooses ideal location with proximity to amenities & transportation options. Edge represented cyber security solutions company Volexity in its recent 2620 square foot lease at 8455 Colesville Road in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland. Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge represented the tenant and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented the landlord, Goodstone in this transaction. Volexity is a leading provider of threat intelligence and incident suppression services and solutions based in the Washington, D.C, area. The company provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services to Fortune companies, government agencies, and leading security vendors across the globe.
fox5dc.com
Arrest of foreign most wanted criminal in Manassas sparks immigration policy conversation
One of the most wanted people in El Salvador was arrested in Prince William County earlier this month, sparking a greater discussion about the relationship between local authorities and ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the details.
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case Evidence
Barbara Jean Dreher grew up with her sister and two brothers on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast Washington, D.C. Their parents were separated, and the siblings were primarily raised by their grandparents.
January Theater Is Here: Catch These Shows Around D.C. This Month
We’re through the rush of holiday shows, and D.C. theaters are kicking off the new year with everything from wartime comedies to cult musicals to talky dramas. Here are the highlights:. NOT-SO-AMUSING AMUSEMENT PARK: After some choir kids die in a freak roller coaster accident, they get the chance...
alxnow.com
Jack Taylor sells Alexandria Toyota for $35 million
Jack Taylor’s Alexandria Toyota sold for $35 million to a Maryland company last month, and the dealership is keeping the name “Alexandria Toyota.”. Waldorf-based Kody Holdings, which owns a dozen auto dealerships in Maryland, bought the dealership at 3750 Richmond Highway on November 21. The 390,000-square-foot property is...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
WJLA
Man shot, killed in NE DC marks District's 200th homicide of 2022, police union says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in northeast D.C., marking the District's 200th homicide of the calendar year, the D.C. Police Union said. The shooting took place in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast. Friday morning, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh, of Brandywine, Maryland.
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis Program
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The D.C. Council unanimously approved a measure on Tuesday that makes significant modifications to the District's medical marijuana program, which was proposed almost two years ago.
9 Transportation Projects In The D.C. Region Set To Open In 2023
A flyover ramp under construction for the I-95 Express Lanes extension to Fredericksburg. Every year, we take a look ahead at major transportation construction projects in the region scheduled to be completed sometime during the coming year. Transportation construction boomed in 2022 with several generational projects completed: the Silver Line...
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
