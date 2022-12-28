The new year will soon be upon us, and across the Washington region, that can mean new laws going into effect. Below are some of the changes you may see. Minimum wage increase: The minimum wage in Virginia will bump up to $12 per hour on Jan. 1, up from $11. The increase is dictated by legislation passed by Democrats in 2020 that pushes the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. The next increase will come in January 2025, when wages will jump to $13.50 per hour.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO