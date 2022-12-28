Read full article on original website
Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters
Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
Lubbock’s Ramen Shack Looks For Buyer to Keep Restaurant & Truck Alive
Ramen Shack, which has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Wolfforth and a food truck frequently in Lubbock, is looking for a buyer to take over both operations. The business is hoping to sell "turnkey", meaning it should be available for immediate use with no updates or changes needed. NOTE: Ramen Shack...
Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale
Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
Witnesses Reveal More Details in December 20 Lubbock Murder Case
More details on a suspected murder case, from December 20th, in Lubbock have been revealed. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office was dispatched on reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle to County Road 2300, where the body of Monica Lumbrera was discovered. KAMC news reported that Lumbrera was not...
Hey Lubbock: This is Why You Aren’t Supposed to Park There
The saga of bad Lubbock drivers is something that we talk about a lot here, and for good reason. While it can easily get old and you don’t need to be reminded of the person that definitely cut you off this morning, there is something that needs to be discussed.
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 37 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week of Christmas
Another week down and less than one left in the year 2022 but that doesn't mean we are completely out of the clear. I am happy to say that there were very low arrests for felonies during Christmas which means many of you were with your families. Which is good or you were just busy. I know it's hard for many of us to not get into it with family but sometimes silence truly is golden, in some cases.
Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police
A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
Why the Week Before New Year’s is the Best Time to Adopt a Pet
Now that Christmas is over and the new year is approaching, many people are contemplating what their next year will look like. Whether you enjoy forming resolutions for every new year or not, you are most likely anticipating some form of change next year. There are many ways your life...
How to Get Rid of That Real Christmas Tree Stuck in Your Home
Everyone seems to be very early when it comes to getting their Christmas tree ready with some people even opting to put it up on November 1st. What should you do though when Christmas is over and you have a tree in your living room, you could throw it out or do something better for the environment.
Every Planet in the Solar System Will be Visible in the Lubbock Sky Tonight
If you are a fan of stargazing, tonight, December 28, 2022, will be a great night to do so. Not only will you see a sky full of stars, but you’ll be able to see every planet in our solar system (except earth, of course). Events like this happen...
How Cold is Too Cold for Outdoor Dogs?
With the arctic chill that has made its way to Lubbock, people have many concerns. Some of the most important ones include freezing pipes, power outages, and keeping warm. Focusing on staying warm, it is important to make sure not only you, but your pets stay warm as well. This is especially important to anyone that has an outdoor dog. While you might think the dog is fine in the cold because of their fur, that is only applicable to breeds that are designed to handle freezing weather. Even then, it is best to not leave your dog out in freezing temperatures.
University Medical Center is Ringing in the Holidays Big Time
This holiday season University Medical Center has been going far and beyond to do what they can for their patients. For the first time since 2019 Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus, were able to visit children at UMC's Children's Hospital and even wore masks in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Not...
