Local COVID update
Local COVID cases rose gradually in the latest reports. Winona County had 48 confirmed COVID cases during the week of December 24, the latest data available. That’s up from 41 the prior week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was hospitalized in intensive care for the virus, the second in as many weeks. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Winona Masonic Lodge installs new leadership for 2023
On Tuesday, December 20, after a potluck dinner with family and friends, the officers of Winona Masonic Lodge 18 were installed for 2023 at a public ceremony. Tony Stango was installed as Worshipful Master and looks forward to the year ahead, saying, “I am excited and honored to sit in the east this year, and I welcome people to come check out what we are about.”
Lanesboro Arts’ annual Juried High School Show
Lanesboro Arts is excited to announce its annual Juried High School Art Show in its exhibition gallery. A reception for the student artists will open the show on Saturday, January 7, from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy refreshments and talk with the students about their work. The exhibit,...
WinCraft plans major expansion with city’s help
Winona city officials recently approved an addition to WinCraft’s second tax increment financing (TIF) at its manufacturing site at Riverbend Industrial Park, a new $10 million distribution center to be built next to its existing plant. In turn, the new distribution center would create new jobs as well as help anchor WinCraft in Winona.
Create a vision board for 2023 at the WAC Jan. 8
The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to host a workshop on creating a vision board for 2023 with Mary Lee Eischen on January 8, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. Participants will create a collage of their hopes and dreams for the 2023 year. The workshop will begin with a guided visualization to bring us into relaxation, connect us with our body, and stir our imaginations into making. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own images and designs with paper along with stitching. Images, words, and phrases will be available to use for our creating. The instructor will bring examples and provide a large board to add images along with other materials to guide the making for a fun afternoon of creating our visions for 2023.
L-A grad rate rises to 96%; mixed results on other goals
The Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) met a few of its goals on its annual state academic accountability plan in the areas of students graduating from high school and closing the achievement gap. The district did not meet other goals for improving literacy and closing the achievement gap. The state requires...
