The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to present a concert featuring The Good Time Gals on January 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. Where good music and good times come together, The Good Time Gals is a fresh, fun, vintage group with modern sensibilities. As the frontwomen, Miss Myra and Debbie Briggs deliver a one-of-a-kind musical performance featuring tight vocal harmonies and complimented by the swing guitar stylings of Miss Myra and the sweet fiddle sounds of Alissa Jacobsen (Mississippi Hot Club). Their rhythm section queen, Beth Varela, plays the part of bassist on a cello and somehow does percussion all at the same time.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO