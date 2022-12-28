RG3 was on the alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU when he rushed off excitedly after finding out his wife is in labor. TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as the first College Football Playoff semifinal was about as wild as you could possibly imagine. The two teams threatened to make it the highest-scoring CFP game of all time, there were a ridiculous 44 points scored in the third quarter alone, both teams had turnovers and crazy big plays, and it was all too exciting.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO