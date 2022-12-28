ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
FanSided

Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up

The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Steelers mock draft: 3 Steelers targets playing in the College Football Playoff

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be watching the College Football Playoff closely on Saturday, as the NFL Draft isn’t far away. The Steelers still have a slim chance at making the playoffs, but Pittsburgh’s front office is always a step ahead. Expect Omar Khan and Co. to have an eye on the College Football Playoff, as there are plenty of NFL Draft prospects playing for one of Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan on Saturday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind

The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
PIX11

Jets vs Seahawks on New Year’s Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jets insider Greg Buttle discusses what Gang Green needs to do to beat the Seahawks on Sunday. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Watch RG3 rush off Michigan-TCU broadcast as wife goes into labor

RG3 was on the alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU when he rushed off excitedly after finding out his wife is in labor. TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as the first College Football Playoff semifinal was about as wild as you could possibly imagine. The two teams threatened to make it the highest-scoring CFP game of all time, there were a ridiculous 44 points scored in the third quarter alone, both teams had turnovers and crazy big plays, and it was all too exciting.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Conspiracy theory: Are Pistons losing national TV game as punishment?

The Detroit Pistons had one national television appearance scheduled for this season. However, the day after a bench-clearing scuffle with the Orlando Magic, that game was removed from the national schedule. Coincidence?. The Pistons have never been a favorite of the national television networks, even when they were very good....
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl

Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
ATLANTA, GA
