Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up
The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
Steelers mock draft: 3 Steelers targets playing in the College Football Playoff
The Pittsburgh Steelers should be watching the College Football Playoff closely on Saturday, as the NFL Draft isn’t far away. The Steelers still have a slim chance at making the playoffs, but Pittsburgh’s front office is always a step ahead. Expect Omar Khan and Co. to have an eye on the College Football Playoff, as there are plenty of NFL Draft prospects playing for one of Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan on Saturday night.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind
The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
Jets vs Seahawks on New Year’s Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jets insider Greg Buttle discusses what Gang Green needs to do to beat the Seahawks on Sunday. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s College Football Playoff loss to TCU
Jim Harbaugh congratulated TCU for their opportunistic play while crediting his team for their fight despite the loss in the CFP semifinal. Michigan couldn’t wrangle TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-54 and ending the season in playoff disappointment for the second year in a row. The Wolverines were...
Giants to face Colts on New Year’s Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Giants insider David Tyree discusses what Big Blue needs to do to beat the Colts on Sunday. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Disastrous ‘Michigan Special’ gets roasted by Eagles and CFB fans alike
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called a timeout just to call an outdated trick play on fourth down. The ‘Michigan Special’ was rightly roasted. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines gave TCU life. The Wolverines had a chance to score on their opening drive, but on a fourth-and-goal inside...
Watch RG3 rush off Michigan-TCU broadcast as wife goes into labor
RG3 was on the alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU when he rushed off excitedly after finding out his wife is in labor. TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as the first College Football Playoff semifinal was about as wild as you could possibly imagine. The two teams threatened to make it the highest-scoring CFP game of all time, there were a ridiculous 44 points scored in the third quarter alone, both teams had turnovers and crazy big plays, and it was all too exciting.
Look: Forget Georgia and Ohio State, sleeping Uga is the Peach Bowl winner
Uga is a good boy for getting a good sleep in while watching Georgia play Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Despite a College Football Playoff game between Georgia and Ohio State happening right in front of him, Uga was able to catch some shuteye early on in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The definitive collection of sad Michigan fans from upset loss to TCU in Playoff
ESPN did not shy away from showing all the sad Michigan fans in the stands at the Fiesta Bowl during their upset loss to TCU. Michigan fans had pretty good reason to go into their New Year’s Eve playoff matchup against TCU. Oddsmakers had them favored by a touchdown....
One perfect trade to revitalize Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
If the Green Bay Packers want to avoid another rough season in 2023, it might be time for the front office to shock the system with a big trade. The final days of the regular season are upon us, and things are getting tense for the Green Bay Packers and their fan base.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Drops Big 12 Opener to K-State in OT
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Kansas State.
Conspiracy theory: Are Pistons losing national TV game as punishment?
The Detroit Pistons had one national television appearance scheduled for this season. However, the day after a bench-clearing scuffle with the Orlando Magic, that game was removed from the national schedule. Coincidence?. The Pistons have never been a favorite of the national television networks, even when they were very good....
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
