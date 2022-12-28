ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
NFL

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: DROY candidates Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen each record INT

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule). There's a lot on the line for the Jets and Seahawks in Sunday's matchup, with both teams still in playoff contention. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen are also looking to bolster their Defensive Rookie of the Year résumés -- and that's exactly what happens when each defender records a pick.
NFL

Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 17 sleepers

And now here we are. We have arrived at the end. Championship week. The final week of the fantasy football season. (Note that I'm ignoring all of you jokers who keep playing into Week 18. You're not playing 4-D chess. You're just making things unnecessarily hard on yourself. Stop it.)
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 17 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Fields had a disappointing fantasy output in Week 16 against a tough defense (Bills), but he should bounce back in Week 17 with the best QB matchup of the week. The Lions are allowing a league-high 23 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2022. Over the last two weeks, they have even allowed Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold to each score 19+ points against them. Fields had a week-winning performance in Week 10 against the Lions, putting up 39.4 fantasy points. He should be ranked as a top-three QB this week.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 17 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

There is as much value on this slate as there are backup quarterbacks starting this week. We'll help you dig through to pick the best low-cost studs and where to pay up to maximize your ceiling. With championship games upon us, there's only one final week before the storm of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Refusing to play smarter hockey, Penguins lose via foolishness, arrogance

The Pittsburgh Penguins got routed 5-1 on Long Island on Tuesday. That’s OK. Every team in every sport has the occasional terrible game. But Wednesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to visiting Detroit revealed a lot that’s wrong with the Penguins. Their problems are great, and they are many. (I’ve used that in two consecutive columns. Chuck Noll would be proud.)
NFL

Texans' Laremy Tunsil wants to 'reset' tackle market with new deal: 'Everything lining up perfectly'

Laremy Tunsil is already one of the top three highest-paid left tackles in football. He wants to move to No. 1. "I don't know who's the highest right now, maybe Trent [Williams] at 23 [million], but I want to top that," Tunsil told ESPN. "Always want to reset the market. Perfect opportunity to reset the market. Everything is lining up as far as my contract to how I'm playing. Everything lining up perfectly."
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Offseason Trade

Last offseason, the Raiders acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers. Many fans believe the All-Pro wideout is starting to regret the move. Adams received a five-year, $140 million deal from the Raiders as part of the trade. While he may love that contract, his current situation in Las Vegas is unfortunate to say the least.
NFL

NFLPA to create All-Pro team voted on by NFL players

The NFL Players Association is set to have its own All-Pro team for each season going forward. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the NFLPA is set to unveil the first ever "The Players' All-Pro" team on Jan. 11. Voting for the 2022 season is open through Jan. 4.

