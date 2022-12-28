Read full article on original website
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases rose gradually in the latest reports. Winona County had 48 confirmed COVID cases during the week of December 24, the latest data available. That’s up from 41 the prior week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was hospitalized in intensive care for the virus, the second in as many weeks. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
L-A grad rate rises to 96%; mixed results on other goals
The Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) met a few of its goals on its annual state academic accountability plan in the areas of students graduating from high school and closing the achievement gap. The district did not meet other goals for improving literacy and closing the achievement gap. The state requires...
Create a vision board for 2023 at the WAC Jan. 8
The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to host a workshop on creating a vision board for 2023 with Mary Lee Eischen on January 8, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. Participants will create a collage of their hopes and dreams for the 2023 year. The workshop will begin with a guided visualization to bring us into relaxation, connect us with our body, and stir our imaginations into making. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own images and designs with paper along with stitching. Images, words, and phrases will be available to use for our creating. The instructor will bring examples and provide a large board to add images along with other materials to guide the making for a fun afternoon of creating our visions for 2023.
WinCraft plans major expansion with city’s help
Winona city officials recently approved an addition to WinCraft’s second tax increment financing (TIF) at its manufacturing site at Riverbend Industrial Park, a new $10 million distribution center to be built next to its existing plant. In turn, the new distribution center would create new jobs as well as help anchor WinCraft in Winona.
Good Time Gals concert at WAC Jan. 7
The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to present a concert featuring The Good Time Gals on January 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. Where good music and good times come together, The Good Time Gals is a fresh, fun, vintage group with modern sensibilities. As the frontwomen, Miss Myra and Debbie Briggs deliver a one-of-a-kind musical performance featuring tight vocal harmonies and complimented by the swing guitar stylings of Miss Myra and the sweet fiddle sounds of Alissa Jacobsen (Mississippi Hot Club). Their rhythm section queen, Beth Varela, plays the part of bassist on a cello and somehow does percussion all at the same time.
