ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Fire under control in Huntington, West Virginia

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXJJt_0jwYJii300

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Huntington is under control Wednesday morning.

The Huntington Fire Department said that the fire broke out at around 8:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Crestmont Dr.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

They say that crews encountered a frozen fire hydrant, but they were able to get the fire under control.

All occupants and firefighters are safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into porch in Sissonville, West Virginia

UPDATE: (12:30 P.M. Friday, Dec. 30) – Family members and authorities tell WOWK 13 News the elderly woman who lives at the home and was inside at the time of the crash was not injured. SISSONVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A car crashed into a second-story porch on the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive. Dispatchers tell […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 3 injured in Logan County, West Virginia, crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died and a man and two juveniles were injured after a crash in Logan County Thursday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

New Year’s weather history for West Virginia

(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Ellie’ the Wild Turkey ornaments available in Eleanor, West Virginia

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Residents in Eleanor, West Virginia, can buy an ornament featuring the town’s beloved wild turkey “Ellie,” who was pardoned just before Thanksgiving by Mayor Cam Clendenin. In November, Eleanor residents spotted Ellie wandering around town, blocking traffic, and even chasing one kid at the bus stop! Mayor Clendenin pardoned Ellie in […]
ELEANOR, WV
WDTV

Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes are coming to three West Virginia travel plazas. On February 1, both the Beckley Travel Plaza and the Bluestone Travel Plaza will close for renovations. The buildings, which were built in the early 90s, will be demolished and rebuilt as state-of-the-art facilities. This should take roughly two years to complete. Then, the Morton Travel Plaza near Charleston will go through the same process.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

53 Days | Chuck’s story

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. This is Chuck’s story - 53 Days.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Help for women in recovery expands to downtown Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A growing non-profit is expanding its reach throughout West Virginia. According to Cheryl Laws, the founder of Pollen8, the organization plans to open “Café Appalachia” in downtown Charleston next year. The restaurant, which will be located on McFarland Street, will be the nonprofit’s newest venture in their road to helping women […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Trash-filled property demolished

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy