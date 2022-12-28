Fire under control in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Huntington is under control Wednesday morning.
The Huntington Fire Department said that the fire broke out at around 8:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Crestmont Dr.Close
They say that crews encountered a frozen fire hydrant, but they were able to get the fire under control.
All occupants and firefighters are safe.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
