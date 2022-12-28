Fire under control in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Huntington is under control Wednesday morning.

The Huntington Fire Department said that the fire broke out at around 8:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Crestmont Dr.

They say that crews encountered a frozen fire hydrant, but they were able to get the fire under control.

All occupants and firefighters are safe.

