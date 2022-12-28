Read full article on original website
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County sets special meeting to begin superintendent selection process
With Mike Argabright announcing his upcoming retirement earlier this month, the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education has announced a special meeting Monday to begin official conversations about a new district leader. The meeting is at 6 pm Monday at the board office in Hartford. The superintendent search...
KVOE
Instead of ending operations, Communication Solutions reports downsizing, restructuring for Emporia call center
Major changes are coming to an Emporia call center business, but Communication Solutions says it is continuing its local operations. Rumors about the company’s current status and future in Emporia had been circulating for most of December. On Thursday, Southeast KansasWorks reported to KVOE News staffers had told the state labor agency the end of company operations came Wednesday. However, company management says the Emporia branch at 1301 Chestnut is going through a notable downsizing and reconfiguration instead of a closure. Following recent layoffs, the local company workforce was trimmed from as high as 45 to 18. The remaining local workers are getting trained to work remotely.
KVOE
Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia
There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
KVOE
Curbit contract still on hold, but recycling service steams forward
A renewal of Emporia’s recycling contract — or a totally new contract — has been on hold for two years now, and it looks like it will remain hold for the foreseeable future. The contract for Emporia’s Curbit service hasn’t been renewed since 2020 as the recycling...
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
Emporia gazette.com
Dumpster fire adds to Thermal Ceramics list
Emporia firefighters made the latest in a series of calls to a fiberglass plant Friday morning. This time, the fire is considered small and accidental. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said smoke developed from a “large roll away dumpster” at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 6:20 a.m.
KVOE
Expanded public art events, printing and framing services all on Emporia First Friday’s radar for 2023
Organizers of Emporia’s First Friday Artwalk are looking to “paint the whole town” with expanded events and activities in development for the new year. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Morning Show, First Friday Director Kaila Mock announced the formulation of Emporia’s Community Art Alliance. The alliance is a collection of local artists and leadership that have come together to find new ways to expand “public art” events similar to the community mural that took place at Earthly Delights during the September art walk.
KVOE
Lyon County health officials bracing for another increase in COVID-19 cases
With flu numbers increasing, local health officials are also tracking new COVID variants that are affecting other parts of the country. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says COVID numbers have largely held stable for over two months, but she expects an increase soon. A new variant...
KVOE
Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus
Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
KVOE
Audio – Thursday – 12-29-22
Newsmaker: Amanda Gutierrez promotes the upcoming Emporia High Trivia Night. Newsmaker 2: Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern discusses end-of-year illness trends. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. 2022 Sports Year in review segment 7. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State women defeat Bethel 98-58. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn post game. Emporia State Sophomore...
KVOE
Shawnee man hurt in Osage County crash
A Shawnee man was hurt in a crash in western Osage County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 160.4 northbound, about 13 miles northeast of the Admire exit and 33 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. The driver, 68-year-old Carol Kenney of Shawnee, said she fell asleep at the wheel. She overcorrected, sending her pickup into a guard rail before it rolled into a ditch.
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought Monitor map stable for KVOE listening area
Once again, the US Drought Monitor’s weekly update map shows little to no change for the KVOE listening area. Moderate drought remains firmly in place for all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Most of Coffey County is in severe drought. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate to exceptional drought north to south.
KMBC.com
Classic car’s tax bill creates questions, concerns for Kansas man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don Hawley is a classic car enthusiast. But this year, his parts car has become a surprisingly expensive burden on his automobile ambitions. Hawley’s 1979 Corvette frame he bought for $1,000 -- in case his other 1979 Corvette needs replacement parts -- was appraised at $12,100 for 2022.
Emporia gazette.com
Rainy day on Monday? It could be worse
The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
WIBW
Dana Chandler lawyers file third motion to dismiss case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a third motion to dismiss a case charging her with the 2002 double-murders of her ex-husband and his fiancee at a west Topeka home. The motion was filed Wednesday in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka. According to court documents...
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health remains under nursing turnover benchmark for first time in five years
Newman Regional Health has increased its nursing recruitment placing it under the average turnover benchmark for the first time in five years. During the Newman Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday afternoon, Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple reported the hospital hired a total of 32 new nurses over the course of 2022, well above the 2021 total of 18. Pimple praised nursing leadership for the accomplishment.
WIBW
Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
KVOE
Grand opening date tentatively set for Emporia Marshalls store
It appears Marshalls will open its Emporia store at 24th and Industrial in less than a month. The company website is now targeting 8-10 am Jan. 26 for grand opening activities. Marshalls had targeted late November — just before Thanksgiving — for its local grand opening, but final construction processes...
WIBW
Topeka Time and Temp line to remain in service with new owners
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shortstop Time and Temperature phone line will remain in service. The line was in danger of ending due to the retirement of Larry’s Shortstop owner Larry Jones, and new owner SQURL taking over. However, the attention the line’s fate received after the change showed the management at SQURL there was something there.
