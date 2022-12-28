Major changes are coming to an Emporia call center business, but Communication Solutions says it is continuing its local operations. Rumors about the company’s current status and future in Emporia had been circulating for most of December. On Thursday, Southeast KansasWorks reported to KVOE News staffers had told the state labor agency the end of company operations came Wednesday. However, company management says the Emporia branch at 1301 Chestnut is going through a notable downsizing and reconfiguration instead of a closure. Following recent layoffs, the local company workforce was trimmed from as high as 45 to 18. The remaining local workers are getting trained to work remotely.

