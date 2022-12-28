ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

CBS Miami

Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested, accused of domestic violence

FORT LAUDERDALE - Just days before his scheduled match against Hector Luis Garcia, boxer star Gervonta Davis was arrested in Parkland. Davis, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday and faces a charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to jail records. According to his arrest report, Davis struck a woman "on the right side of her head with a closed hand type slap." The hit caused a small abrasion on the woman's upper lip. The arrest report did not state what led to Davis reportedly hitting the woman. It did say that Davis and the woman did not live together. The star boxer has been arrested several times in the past few years. In 2020, he was accused of roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida. It is unclear if the arrest will change plans to step into the ring with Garcia on January 7th in Washington D.C.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
LAUDERHILL, FL
floridianpress.com

Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table

Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect

A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
iheart.com

Teen Arrested In Death Of 17-Year Old Whose Body Was Found Last Week

An arrest has been made in the death of a Lantana teen whose body was found near Loxahatchee last week. 17-year old Emmanuel Castaneda went missing earlier this month. Another 17-year old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking. The suspect's name has not been released, nor...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
