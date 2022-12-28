FORT LAUDERDALE - Just days before his scheduled match against Hector Luis Garcia, boxer star Gervonta Davis was arrested in Parkland. Davis, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday and faces a charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to jail records. According to his arrest report, Davis struck a woman "on the right side of her head with a closed hand type slap." The hit caused a small abrasion on the woman's upper lip. The arrest report did not state what led to Davis reportedly hitting the woman. It did say that Davis and the woman did not live together. The star boxer has been arrested several times in the past few years. In 2020, he was accused of roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida. It is unclear if the arrest will change plans to step into the ring with Garcia on January 7th in Washington D.C.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO