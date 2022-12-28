Read full article on original website
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested, accused of domestic violence
FORT LAUDERDALE - Just days before his scheduled match against Hector Luis Garcia, boxer star Gervonta Davis was arrested in Parkland. Davis, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday and faces a charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to jail records. According to his arrest report, Davis struck a woman "on the right side of her head with a closed hand type slap." The hit caused a small abrasion on the woman's upper lip. The arrest report did not state what led to Davis reportedly hitting the woman. It did say that Davis and the woman did not live together. The star boxer has been arrested several times in the past few years. In 2020, he was accused of roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida. It is unclear if the arrest will change plans to step into the ring with Garcia on January 7th in Washington D.C.
‘Impatient thief’ in Florida fumbles clothing heist, kicks store door and pushes employee
Authorities in Florida are hoping to identify an "impatient thief" that got away with hundreds of dollars of clothing after fumbling a robbery attempt.
WSVN-TV
At least 2 detained in shooting at Deerfield Beach park that left teen critical; friends ID victim
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained at least two people in connection to a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition. Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of Wednesday afternoon’s incident on the football field at Westside Park, located...
Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
Border Patrol in Miami encounter 88 Cuban migrants on 5 boats in Florida Keys ahead of New Year
In the last 24 hours, the U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector and its partners encountered 88 Haitian migrants in five landings across the Florida Keys.
floridianpress.com
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table
Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after police serve warrant out of Texas, shut down streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after they served a warrant out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around...
Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect
A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
WPBF News 25
'He doesn’t deserve this': Family member of Stanley Davis III calls for driver to be found after hit-and-run at Boynton Beach vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A cousin of Stanley Davis III is speaking out after a hit-and-run that happened in Boynton Beach during a vigil Monday. It happened while people were remembering Davis one year after the teenager's death. The victim of the hit-and-run crash, Bishop Wright, had just finished...
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has picked up yet another battle with the LGBTQ+ community. The governor has called on the investigation of a Christmas drag show event in Fort Lauderdale after complaints about the alleged explicit performance marketed to children.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
iheart.com
Teen Arrested In Death Of 17-Year Old Whose Body Was Found Last Week
An arrest has been made in the death of a Lantana teen whose body was found near Loxahatchee last week. 17-year old Emmanuel Castaneda went missing earlier this month. Another 17-year old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking. The suspect's name has not been released, nor...
insideradio.com
Ft. Lauderdale Resident Targeted By FCC For Harboring Pirate Radio Operator.
Alleged pirates and property owners continue to be on the receiving end of warning letters from the Federal Communications Commission. The latest salvo is for an unlicensed radio station operating in South Florida, long a pirate radio hotbed. In a Notice of Illegal Pirate Radio Broadcasting issued Wednesday, the Enforcement...
WESH
New video shows police questioning Florida woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
New video shows police questioning a social media model shortly after she stabbed her boyfriend to death in their luxury Miami condo. WESH 2's Meredith McDonough reports it's the first time we hear her description of what happened. "We have to inform you that Christian did not make it. Unfortunately,...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 595 in Broward: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night along a major roadway in Broward County that left one woman dead. FHP investigators said the crash took place just after 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595 just east of Flamingo Road. According to an incident...
Blanche Ely tops Westwood at Sunshine State Winter Challenge
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLORIDA – Behind blistering full court defense, the Blanche Ely Tigers raced past the Westwood Christian Warriors 75-45 at The 3rd Annual Sunshine State Winter Challenge. The Tigers finished with five players in double-figures led by sophomore guard Dylon Hanna’s 15 points. ...
