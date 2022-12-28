ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school

It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
New York Post

Turkish woman shares eerie selfie moments before fatal plane crash

A young Turkish beautician chillingly posted a selfie video with a caption bidding farewell moments before the small plane she was flying in crashed to the ground, killing her and the pilot. Burcu Saglam, 22, and Hakan Köksal, the 54-year-old president of the Yunuseli Sports Aviation Association, had taken off from Pamukova, Turkey, on the ill-fated trip Thursday afternoon, according to Central European News. Saglam was all smiles as she posted footage and pictures of herself from the cockpit on Instagram with the caption, “Byee.” The single-engine jet they were traveling in plunged to the ground when its wing hit an overhead power...
Outsider.com

Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach

On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
New York Post

Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala

A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
New York Post

Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’

Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
The Independent

Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake

Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
