Idaho murder suspect Kohberger's Pennsylvania classmates say he was 'bright,' awkward, bullied in school
A friend of the suspect arrested in connection with the Idaho quadruple murder told Fox News Digital that the Bryan Christopher Kohlberger she knew was a genius who was interested in what makes "humans tick" but had trouble relating to other peers.
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
Tennessee man with Bud Light cans charged in deadly Christmas Day crash that left 3 kids injured, orphaned
A man is facing charges in a Tennessee crash that killed two parents and injured their three young children on Christmas Day.
Carscoops
Driver Trapped In Car For 300 Miles After Cruise Control Gets Stuck On, Brakes Fail
A Chinese driver is relieved to have gotten out of a tricky situation without any injuries. The motorist, identified by AutoHome as one Mr. Luo, was at the wheel of a Haval H6 when the cruise control became stuck on and the brakes failed. Luo was driving the H6 crossover,...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
A Tesla driver watched in horror as another Tesla burst into flames after hitting a barrier
Josh Kaplan spoke with the other driver, who said he was using the Autopilot system when his Tesla failed to follow a bend and then struck a barrier.
Wife heard hiker’s chilling final yell as he plunged 300ft to his death while taking pictures on mountain summit
A HIKER has died after his wife heard his heartbreaking final cry while he plummeted hundreds of feet down an icy mountainside, authorities said. The unnamed man lost his life on Saturday morning following the tragic plunge at Mt Willard in Crawford Notch while taking pictures of the scenic views.
Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school
It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
Turkish woman shares eerie selfie moments before fatal plane crash
A young Turkish beautician chillingly posted a selfie video with a caption bidding farewell moments before the small plane she was flying in crashed to the ground, killing her and the pilot. Burcu Saglam, 22, and Hakan Köksal, the 54-year-old president of the Yunuseli Sports Aviation Association, had taken off from Pamukova, Turkey, on the ill-fated trip Thursday afternoon, according to Central European News. Saglam was all smiles as she posted footage and pictures of herself from the cockpit on Instagram with the caption, “Byee.” The single-engine jet they were traveling in plunged to the ground when its wing hit an overhead power...
Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach
On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
Pregnant woman, 35, loses unborn baby when she is caught in horrific two-car crash on busy A-road
A pregnant woman riding along the busy A44 as the front passenger seat lost her unborn baby after being caught in a two-car horror crash. The woman, 35, was near Evesham when the black Volvo V50 she was riding in collided with a grey Volvo XC60 at the junction with Lenchwick Lane on Sunday around noon.
Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala
A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’
Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
At least 12 wedding guests killed as packed minibus plunges 650ft down a mountain in the Himalayas
A VEHICLE carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain killing all 12 people on board. The minibus was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road in Nepal, about 250 miles northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by...
Dramatic images show people trying to flee massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino that left at least 16 dead
At least 16 are dead and the death toll is feared to rise Thursday after a fire tore through a hotel casino in Cambodia, burning for around 14 hours.
Children's 'torture chamber' reported in Ukraine: official
A torture chamber that housed children was uncovered in Kherson as authorities investigated human rights abuses, a top Ukrainian official said.
A brawl broke out between passengers on a luxury cruise ship after a woman fell overboard and died, video shows
Passengers on board a MSC Meraviglia luxury cruise ship fought with each other when they were temporarily stopped from disembarking.
