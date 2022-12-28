Read full article on original website
ETH Remains Rangebound, is This the Calm Before the 2023 Storm? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
It has been 51 days since Ethereum experienced a significant crash and dropped to a new yearly low of $1.1K. Meanwhile, the price has been stuck in a price range between $1.1K and $1.3K. Further consolidation in the mentioned range would be the most likely scenario in the upcoming days.
Crypto Price Analysis Dec-30: ETH, XRP, ADA, MATIC and SOL
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Polygon, and Solana. Another week has passed with little excitement for Ethereum investors as volatility was low – likely due to the Christmas holidays. However, ETH’s price did fall by 2% in the past seven days. This is a negligible move in the price, which still remains in a flat trend.
Bitcoin Drifts Away From $17K as Bears Continue Settling in (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has been confided by a very tight price range between the 50-day moving average and the ascending trendline. Considering the importance of this price range, the breakout’s direction should determine the mid-term perspective of the cryptocurrency’s path. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. Bitcoin’s...
Bitcoin Dips Below $16.5K, Solana Down 23% Weekly: Market Watch
The past two months have been anything but kind to Solana. The end of this rather interesting year is not bringing any volatility to the crypto markets, aside from a few minor price drops. Bitcoin, for instance, went down below $16,500 earlier to chart a new 9-day low. Solana continues...
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Comments on Solana’s Future
Buterin believes Solana still has intrinsic value and can recover from its current predicament. Last month, the Solana ecosystem was at the forefront of the FTX saga, taking a significant hit from the company’s bankruptcy filing. Since then, projects have left the network, while the native token lost a significant chunk of its USD value.
MEXC Futures Business Grows, Highlighting the Advantages of Liquidity and Fee Rate
In early December, the cryptocurrency exchange MEXC announced that its futures business made a significant breakthrough in 2022, with an average daily trading volume growth of 1200%. This data can be verified from third-party public data. On December 20, CoinMarketCap’s data showed that among the main exchanges, the daily trading...
Bitcoin Price to Consolidate or Retrace Even Further in 2023: Analysis
Bitcoin whales have become net sellers recently, which Santiment believes is an indicator of more price drops. The price of bitcoin took a massive hit in 2022, dropping by more than 50% in 12 months. However, the crypto analytics platform Santiment believes there’s more bad news incoming in the new year.
Did SBF Just Cash Out $684K?
The FTX boss allegedly withdrew the funds via a non-KYC platform and Ren Protocol despite court restrictions. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the disgraced founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has reportedly cashed out $684,000 worth of crypto assets despite court restrictions on spendings above $1,000. On-chain DeFi analyst...
Report shows what 2023 gas prices could look like
(WTAJ) — A 2023 fuel outlook released by Gasbuddy shows what gas prices could possibly look like in 2023 and a certain area of the country could potentially see prices his $7 a gallon. After a rocky year for gas prices, Gasbuddy experts say that we could be getting a break in 2023. The yearly […]
Helios is a ‘Transformative Acquisition’ for Galaxy Digital, Says Novogratz
Galaxy Digital’s boss reiterated his firm’s pro-bitcoin stance and praised the recent Helios acquisition. Mike Novogratz – the CEO of Galaxy Digital – praised his company’s decision to purchase the bitcoin mining facility – Helios. The firm recently won the auction to acquire another...
Crypto Exchange Wash Trading Stats Depict Worrying Picture
Crypto platforms with 70% total reported volume of wash trading moved up by 46 positions in rankings. It’s no secret that wash trading continues to plague the crypto market. A paper titled “Crypto Wash Trading,” published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), found that an overwhelming number of unregulated crypto exchanges account for a sizeable portion of wash trades.
Huobi Reportedly Plans Mass Layoffs and Salary Cuts
Huobi is reportedly about to join the crypto layoff trend, with plans to cut salaries. Popular cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will lay off a significant portion of its workforce and cut the salaries of senior employees, according to Chinese reporter Colin Wu. Last month, the exchange debunked speculation that it would...
