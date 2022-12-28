SD Loyal signs New Zealander Elliot Collier as forward for 2023 season

SAN DIEGO — New Zealand international athlete Elliot Collier is set to join San Diego Loyal SC ahead of the 2023 USL Championship season, the club announced Tuesday.

Pending league and federation approval, Collier will be signed as a forward in what SD Loyal says will be an addition to its “explosive offensive unit.”

“We have followed Elliot’s career for a long time,” said SD Loyal head coach Nate Miller. “He is a very versatile player with a lot of key attributes we want to add to our squad. Elliot is an excellent fit – he is a playmaker, has great instincts in the box and is committed to the defensive side of his game. We are excited to integrate him into our team.”

Last season, Collier played for San Antonio FC and prior to that, he spent four seasons with Chicago Fire FC. San Diego’s new forward also has international experience with the New Zealand national team.

Player profile

Name: Elliot Collier

Position: Forward

Height: 6-4

Weight: 179

Birthday: Feb. 22, 1995

Hometown: Hamilton, New Zealand

Collier is the newest addition to San Diego’s male professional soccer team that competes in the USL Championship, which the club said is the fastest-growing professional soccer league in the world.

