click orlando
Davie woman struck, killed by pickup truck on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Davie woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday night on U.S. Route 27 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Northwest 97th Place as the truck traveled eastbound, driven by a 57-year-old Naples man, troopers said.
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-4 in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-4 in Daytona Beach Thursday afternoon. Troopers say just after 3 p.m., the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on the exit ramp from I-4 to northbound I-95 behind a semi-truck that was directly in front of him and a minivan in the lane next to the semi.
fox35orlando.com
Police: 3 people shot in Daytona Beach overnight
A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young. No immediate information about possible suspects or arrests was released.
WESH
FHP: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed on I-4 ramp in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on I-4 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3 p.m. as the motorcyclist was on the I-4 eastbound exit ramp to I-95 north. Troopers say the motorcyclist was trying to pass a semi-truck on the...
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect apprehended in The Villages in death of motorcyclist
A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended in The Villages after fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Lloyd Douglas Walters of Leesburg Friday night as he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.
WCJB
Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
click orlando
Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
WESH
Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
Driver cited after vehicle vs. ambulance crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited after failing to yield for an ambulance, resulting in a crash in Putnam County Thursday. FHP says around 3:45 p.m., a van was traveling northbound on Gordon Chapel Road and stopped at a stop sign at State Road 20.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
WESH
FHP: 1 dead in Flagler County crash
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 296 and Old Kings Road. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 1 person died at the scene. All northbound lanes are blocked in the area. Trooper said traffic...
flaglerlive.com
A Driver Is Killed on I-95 as Car Goes Under Semi Near Matanzas Woods Parkway
A woman was killed this morning when she drove her car under a semi truck in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Matanzas Woods Parkway. The victim was decapitated. The driver of the Volvo semi was not injured. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The highway’s...
2 dead, including child, in murder-suicide in Nocatee, St. Johns deputies say
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — A St. Johns County community is heartbroken after deputies say a murder-suicide left a man and a child dead. It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a tragic situation that’s left neighbors visibly shaken and upset. Once the crime scene cleared, neighbors could be seen placing flowers outside of the home where it happened.
18-year-old shot at Orange Park Athletic Association dead, no arrests yet
Jacksonville, Fl — An 18-year-old man who was shot Wednesday afternoon at a basketball court in Orange Park has died. Drew Allan Wright III, passed away early this morning in the hospital, according to Orange Park Police. He had been shot once in the abdomen. A group of men...
First Coast News
Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area
NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident. A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself. The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says...
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Palm Coast bartender who jumped over bar, rescued woman being held at gunpoint gets Lifesaving Award
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Coast bartender is being hailed as a lifesaver for what he did while working Nov. 20. While tending bar that night, David Ghiloni and other patrons in the bar sprung to action when they saw a man holding a gun to a woman's head.
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
Jacksonville man arrested for starting fire in dumpster in Orange Park
A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday for setting fire to a Waste Pro USA dumpster. He faces charges of vandalism of $1,000 or more, deputies said. Jacksonville man arrested for starting dumpster fire at Waste Pro USA in Orange Park, deputies say.Photo byGetty Images.
